Tri-City Herald

Report: Proctor, McCalister OUT vs. Toledo

Ohio State's pre-game status report came out around 4:30 this afternoon and listed the usual suspects, but there are two names omitted from the report that are apparently notable absences this evening. According to Ohio State beat reporter Austin Ward of Dotting The Eyes (Rivals), the Buckeyes will be without...
COLUMBUS, OH
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash

A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
SHELTON, WA
chainstoreage.com

Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where

Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
SALEM, OR
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
warm1069.com

Meet Cedric – Your Heart of Gold Puppy

Cedric is a 1-year-old pit bull terrier with a heart of gold and an amazing smile! He can be a little shy at first, but once he gains his confidence, he’ll be asking for all your love. Cedric loves cuddling up with his favorite people and enjoys getting lots of pets and snuggles. He is a go-getter pup who would enjoy starting his day with a long walk or a run.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

