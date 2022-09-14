Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tri-City Herald
Report: Proctor, McCalister OUT vs. Toledo
Ohio State's pre-game status report came out around 4:30 this afternoon and listed the usual suspects, but there are two names omitted from the report that are apparently notable absences this evening. According to Ohio State beat reporter Austin Ward of Dotting The Eyes (Rivals), the Buckeyes will be without...
Tri-City Herald
Guardians Farm Report: Valera, Naylor And Brennan All Go Deep In Clippers Win
Only two of the Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday as both Lake County and Lynchburg had the day off as they both prepare to begin their championship series playoff games on Sunday. Triple-A Columbus Clippers. Columbus center fielder Will Brennan got the scoring started for...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Washington State Patrol seeks help in finding suspect who shot at driver near Spanaway
Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect after a driver was shot at near Spanaway on Wednesday. According to WSP, around 1:45 p.m., an orange Dodge Charger was stopped northbound on State Route 7 turning left onto Cross-Base Highway South. The driver of a...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
Narcan to be installed in Pierce County vending machines for free
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
The Suburban Times
UPDATE: Traffic signal now working after dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. Thanks to the quick work of Lakeview Light & Power, Amaya Electric, Provac and Pierce County’s signal tech team a temporary traffic signal is in place and operational at the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512. The temporary signal will...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
Chronicle
‘Not Over Yet’: Goat Rocks Fire Meeting in Packwood Gives Answers for Residents
As the Goat Rocks Fire continues to cast smoke over Packwood, residents expressed fear, thankfulness and curiosity during a meeting Wednesday night at the Packwood Community Hall, where agency representatives presented status updates to at least 115 people. The meeting was also streamed live on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s...
warm1069.com
Meet Cedric – Your Heart of Gold Puppy
Cedric is a 1-year-old pit bull terrier with a heart of gold and an amazing smile! He can be a little shy at first, but once he gains his confidence, he’ll be asking for all your love. Cedric loves cuddling up with his favorite people and enjoys getting lots of pets and snuggles. He is a go-getter pup who would enjoy starting his day with a long walk or a run.
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
