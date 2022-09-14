Read full article on original website
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe
If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
thecountrycook.net
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
One Green Planet
Easy Dark Chocolate Almond Freezer Fudge [Vegan]
1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips, melted (dark or semi-sweet) Pinch of flaky sea salt, for topping (optional) Shredded coconut, for topping (optional) Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, making sure there's enough hanging on each side to pull out the fudge later. Chop...
How To Make Deviled Eggs Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking
Deviled Eggs Dip with paprika and chives is a great way to use leftover eggs. It’s creamy, spicy, and an easy-to-make delicious appetizer worth tasting. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Healthy Recipe: Zucchini With Mint
This recipe combines Zucchini with Mint for a simple and fresh flavor. Choose small tender zucchini that are similar in size. You can eat this dish warm as a side or at room temperature as part of an antipasto assortment. If you eat them cold, drizzle with a little lemon juice and some good olive oil before serving.
Pati Jinich shares 3 guacamole recipes you can try at home
Chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich shares three recipes for National Guacamole Day.
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Quick And Easy Homemade Ranch Dressing: Recipes Worth Making
Homemade Ranch Dressing tastes tangy and savory and pairs well with so many dishes! And this recipe is so quick and easy, that it’ll ensure you’ll keep coming back to make more. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare. Check out the video above to see how it...
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
Grist
Easy seasoned collard greens
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Climate Future Cookbook introduces you to foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Do try this at home. [Jump to recipe]. January 2067. Our ancestors were brought to this land centuries ago. We grew alongside...
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Bon Appétit
Chocolate Pecan Pie With Chantilly Cream
This recipe for silky, crunchy chocolate pecan pie is the secret to appeasing each and every one of your potluck guests. Pastry chef Liana Sinclair of Supperland in Charlotte, North Carolina—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—finds the traditional version of the Southern classic a tad sweet, so she keeps her rendition in check with the savory deep and bittersweet notes of chocolate in three ways. First, she adds Dutch cocoa powder to the flaky, buttery pie shell. Next, she tosses semisweet chocolate wafers into the unbaked pie crust before laying on the pecans and pouring the pie filling over the lot. Finally, Sinclair gilds her baked pie with a chantilly (a fancy word for whipped cream) that’s enriched with melted chocolate and a splash of bourbon. Feel free to swap out the spirit for hazelnut liqueur if you’re a Nutella lover or spiced rum when the holidays roll around—or, if you don’t keep alcohol around, swap it out for 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Classic pecan pie? You’ve got some competition.
One Green Planet
Tahini Caramel Bars [Vegan]
3 tablespoons (45 ml) avocado or melted coconut oil. 1/4 cup (60 g) tahini or tigernut butter for an AIP substitute. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (alcohol-free for AIP) 1/3 cup (58 g) chopped dark chocolate (Paleo-friendly; 85% cacao and above recommended) (see AIP notes) 1 tablespoon (15 ml) coconut oil.
thesouthernladycooks.com
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
