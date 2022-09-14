Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam NaraDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless
The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.
kusi.com
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond
Over the past few years, San Diego County has become a dumping ground for the worst of the worst, Sexually Violent Predators. You’ve probably heard or read about these monsters being placed in communities like Borrego Springs, Mt. Helix and one even being proposed in Rancho Bernardo. Last year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer
Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Firefighters battle blaze in rural East County; evacuation warnings lifted
A brush fire prompted temporary evacuation warnings Saturday in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena, first responders said.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN
September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
eastcountymagazine.org
murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove
Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
kusi.com
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
eastcountymagazine.org
ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE
September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena
SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said. The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
KPBS
Roundtable: Jail deaths approach a record high weeks before Sheriff election
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced another in-custody death this week of a man held at a jail in Otay Mesa. It's one of more than a dozen similar deaths this year as the law enforcement agency overseeing local jails awaits a change in leadership. KPBS Roundtable host Matt...
Comments / 0