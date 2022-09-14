ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING

Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
EL CAJON, CA
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond

Over the past few years, San Diego County has become a dumping ground for the worst of the worst, Sexually Violent Predators. You’ve probably heard or read about these monsters being placed in communities like Borrego Springs, Mt. Helix and one even being proposed in Rancho Bernardo. Last year,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer

Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence

Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN

September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests.
LEMON GROVE, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
CBS 8

Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said. The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
