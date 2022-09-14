Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO