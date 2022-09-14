CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last week, a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy fired a warning shot during a chase in North Charleston. The incident last week was a "use of deadly force" situation, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect the deputy was chasing had been carrying a gun, which was found a few feet away, and has been charged with pointing and presenting that firearm.

