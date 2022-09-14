ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Two arrested in connection with Colleton gas station shooting

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Colleton County on September 16, according to Colleton's Sheriff's office. On Friday deputies responded to a shooting at the Pak-a-Sak gas station on Sidney's Road. Detectives saw a Honda crash into...
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
abcnews4.com

Sheriff Graziano: Warning shot fired by deputy last week was 'effective'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last week, a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy fired a warning shot during a chase in North Charleston. The incident last week was a "use of deadly force" situation, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect the deputy was chasing had been carrying a gun, which was found a few feet away, and has been charged with pointing and presenting that firearm.
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
iheart.com

‘I heard a loud pop’ - 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting released

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
