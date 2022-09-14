Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Two arrested in connection with Colleton gas station shooting
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Colleton County on September 16, according to Colleton's Sheriff's office. On Friday deputies responded to a shooting at the Pak-a-Sak gas station on Sidney's Road. Detectives saw a Honda crash into...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown suspect intoxicated while shooting assault rifle, barricading himself: Police
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Police department responded to a shots fired call on Shade Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Chief Nelson Brown said one male suspect was in the home barricaded and armed. The victim told police the suspect came home and was intoxicated, according...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Police Dept. sergeant's actions 'justified' in officer-involved shooting: SLED
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The sergeant involved during an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown in July was "justified in his use of force," according to newly released documents from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to...
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Sheriff Graziano: Warning shot fired by deputy last week was 'effective'
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last week, a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy fired a warning shot during a chase in North Charleston. The incident last week was a "use of deadly force" situation, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect the deputy was chasing had been carrying a gun, which was found a few feet away, and has been charged with pointing and presenting that firearm.
2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
The Post and Courier
Simple assaults, drug violations featured at Goose Creek PD Crime Prevention meeting
Police Chief L.J. Roscoe and Cpl. Scott Derrick dispensed several nuggets of insight — including August crime stats — to an intimate gathering of civilians at the Sept. 15 Goose Creek Police Department Crime Prevention session held at the station house, located in the Marguerite Brown Municipal Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firearms were found at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. Once deputies made it to the campus, they arrested one student and another...
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
NCPD: Suspect arrested after man knocked unconscious outside Chill N Grill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a suspect Friday morning accused of an assault that left a man unconscious. According to a police report, the assault happened on September 9 at Chill N Grill along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 10:40 p.m. A responding officer was met by a large crowd outside […]
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Domestic disturbance led to hours-long standoff at Dorchester County home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
Affidavit: Charleston County detention deputy let inmates assault victim
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday released new details regarding a Charleston County detention deputy arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate. Shannon Burden, 38, was fired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week after an investigation revealed her involvement in the September 13th […]
live5news.com
Authorities release 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting: ‘I heard a loud pop’
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District continue to investigate. The post 2 Students With Guns At Philip Simmons High School In Custody: Deputies appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
abcnews4.com
The Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence returned to Charleston on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence. This year the theme was " We're All We Got" and all Women were encouraged to bring their husbands, Sons, Nephews, and Cousins. Since the beginning of...
iheart.com
‘I heard a loud pop’ - 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting released
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
Comments / 0