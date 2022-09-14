Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria council members invited to tech-start up Distillery Labs showcase
PEORIA, Ill. — A tech start up group, perhaps hopes to sway local elected leaders as they consider a major brokerage deal designed to streamline the inclusion of tech-start up business in Peoria. A group called Distillery Labs, formerly known as Peoria Innovation Hub, is inviting members of the...
Central Illinois Proud
What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
25newsnow.com
Nonprofit takes ownership of Twin Towers Mall in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. The mall now belongs to Illinois Business Financial Services, a nonprofit that provides financial resources through loans, grants and other programs, according to a release. IBFS President and CEO Erik Reader says the organization has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbu.org
Thomas sues to strike Peoria County auditor referendum from November ballot
Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas is suing to remove the question about the future of her office from the November ballot. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Peoria County, Thomas and citizen Karrie Alms allege the ballot resolution was illegally filed with the Election Commission four days after the statutory deadline.
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
1470 WMBD
Oktoberfest returns to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Oktoberfest gets underway Friday evening on the Riverfront with German and Austrian food and music, and of course…BEER!. Throughout the weekend there’ll be log-sawing contests, dancing and a lot of guys in Lederhosen. For a list of Oktoberfest entertainment and activities through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Sheridan Village
Here’s some photos I found online of this shopping strip mall when it was one of Peoria’s must stop and shop destinations. There’s the legendary sign and shots of a crowd heading towards Kresge’s, there’s Bergner’s, the Talking Christmas Tree at Bergner’s and a shot of an airplane with a lot of the stores at Sheridan Village behind it.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Metro Centre restaurant closed after Friday afternoon fire
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department estimated damage to McAlister’s Deli in the Metro Centre at $40,000. Investigators determined the case was accidental. The fire department said everyone inside the restaurant had evacuated before first responders arrived about 4 p.m. There were no injuries. The fire department...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Truck fire blocks traffic in West Peoria
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday. West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.
25newsnow.com
2 Dunlap schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
DUNLAP (25 News Now) - 2 Dunlap schools have been recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Out of the 17 schools in Illinois, Dunlap’s Hickory Grove and Ridgeview elementary schools are the only two in Central Illinois to receive the honor. Both...
25newsnow.com
‘It was devastating’: Resident copes with home lost to fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “I came out here and just started rocking, I watched my house be tore down and everything. It was devastating.”. Peorian resident Chandra Pilkington was one of the many residents who lost their home to a house fire within the past few weeks. She feels the experience was horrific and it should of took her and her spouses life.
advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
25newsnow.com
First woman named to serve as McLean County State’s Attorney
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A local lawyer made history Thursday evening when she was selected to become the first woman to hold the office of McLean County State’s Attorney. Erika Reynolds has been an assistant McLean County prosecutor since 2015, and has led the office’s Crimes Against Children...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after chase through Woodford County
EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
Comments / 0