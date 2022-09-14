ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police

A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police search for boy missing from Middletown

Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
TANEYTOWN, MD
local21news.com

US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County fire displaces four

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home

Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

