Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police
A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in Swatara Township road rage shooting
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released two pictures of a suspect vehicle connected to a road rage shooting that happened in Dauphin County. Video above: See the surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle. Police said on Friday, Aug. 26, around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a gray, four-door...
Upper Allen searching for Friday night robbery suspects
Upper Allen Township police are looking for two men who robbed two car occupants in Cumberland County Friday night. The two men approached the car in a parking lot of an apartment complex off Geneva Drive Friday night at around 10:30 p.m., one displaying a firearm, according to police. The...
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
Man sentenced for involuntary death of Air Force paramedic in Cumberland County
A Carlisle man who went through a traffic light into an intersection, killing a United States Air Force paramedic, has been sentenced to 1-2 years for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to police. John Patrick Mumper, 49, will serve his sentence in Cumberland County Prison and will also serve...
Police search for boy missing from Middletown
Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown.
Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
Man Shot Dead Outside Central PA Home ID'd: Authorities
A man who was shot dead outside a home in Harrisburg has been identified by authorities. Julius M. Snead, 39, was found shot dead on Wednesday, September 14, Daily Voice confirmed with Harrisburg spokesman Brett Hambright. He was found on the ground near the concrete steps to a home in...
US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright. Snead's body was found outside a vacant...
York County fire displaces four
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
York County man dies 25 days after being injured in two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township
YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the identity of an 81-year-old man who died in the hospital Sunday of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash more than three weeks earlier. Delmar Sipes, of the 1700 block of Pelham Drive in Springettsbury Township, was pronounced...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home
Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
