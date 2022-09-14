Read full article on original website
Mission to host utility assistance one-stop shop
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting a mortgage, rental, and utility assistance one stop shop for Mission residents. According to the Facebook post by the City of Mercedes, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on Sept, 21, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located 801 […]
riograndeguardian.com
Ramirez: I encourage other companies to follow Cosmic Shielding’s lead and apply for Launch BTX grants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Helen Ramirez, interim city manager of Brownsville, is encouraging more companies to apply for the type of funding Cosmic Shielding Corporation received to research in and relocate to Brownsville. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance...
riograndeguardian.com
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Reynosa benefitting from supply chain disruptions in Far East
MCALLEN, Texas – Humberto Martinez Cantu’s term as president of Index Reynosa will soon be up. Before this happened the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service wanted to get an interview with him about the state of the maquiladora industry in Reynosa. We caught up with him at...
KRGV
Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Proof of residency is required.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
kurv.com
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni
MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
sciotopost.com
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
KRGV
Reservoir levels rise due to rainfall in Mexico, prompting Valley cities to ease water restrictions
At least two Valley cities are relaxing their water restrictions as water availability in our reservoirs climb. Together, the combined capacity at Falcon Lake and Amistad is at 26.2 percent. When that number hits 25 or below, water restrictions take effect. Because the combined capacity is above that number, some cities are relaxing restrictions, including San Benito and Rio Grande City.
southtexascollege.edu
STC, UTRGV sign joint admission agreement making college more accessible
South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ventured into an extraordinary partnership that will make it easier for students to complete their higher educational journey. STC and UTRGV recently signed into effect a joint admission agreement that is set to launch in spring 2023, that will...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brownsville bakery serving community for 23 years
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture. The RGV is home to countless panaderias or bakeries and De Ayala Bakery in Brownsville has had a close relationship with the community for over 20 years. “There’s pretty much […]
laferianews.net
International Trade Booming at the Port
Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 Reclaims Number 2 Ranking in the U.S. for the Value of Exports. Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 (FTZ) at the Port of Brownsville recorded an increase of 28% for the total value of exports in 2021, surpassing the $5 billion mark for the first time.
inforney.com
Mcallen, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
