Moulton, AL

2-year-old child hit by SUV in Moulton

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-year-old child was struck by a car in Moulton on Wednesday morning.

According to Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Court Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say upon arrival it was discovered that the child stepped into the road and was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

According to Moulton Police, the child was taken to Lawrence Medical Center by ambulance and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham due to head trauma.

Knight said the accident remains under investigation.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

