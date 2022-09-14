ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Vikings predictions for Week 2

Reuben Frank (1-0) I know one thing. If the Eagles play against the Vikings like they did against the Lions they’re not winning this game. There are a lot of trends that favor the Eagles. Kirk Cousins is 10-17 in his career in prime-time and 2-9 on Monday nights. The Vikings are 6-13 in their last 19 outdoor games and 2-16 in their last 18 outdoor games against winning teams. It’s a game the Eagles should win, but until I see this defense make plays against a good quarterback I can’t pick them. That was a pathetic performance Sunday in Detroit. After all the roster additions and all the talk about upgraded pass pressure and more playmaking to allow 35 points to a team that had scored 35 points twice in the last four years? To miss 15 tackles? To allow five 70-yard touchdown drives? To nearly blow a 17-point second-half lead? Cousins may not be a great quarterback – he’s only won one playoff game in 10 seasons – but he’s a terrific passer, and his 98.8 passer rating is 5th-highest in history – behind only Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. If this defense doesn’t play significantly better, he and Justin Jefferson will tear them apart. And they have an elite running back as well in Dalvin Cook. I don’t see a win unless a lot of things change on the defensive side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup

Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Bengals vs. Cowboys Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) will play the Dallas Cowboys (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Bengals vs. Cowboys. When: Sunday, September 18 4:25 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game

49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Cowboys#American Football
NBC Sports

Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week

A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out

The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable

The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Brian Flores had other opportunities to coach, chose the Steelers

It’s been presumed that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores had no opportunities to keep working in the NFL, after daring to advance his legal rights by filing a lawsuit against the league and several of its teams, and that the Steelers threw him a lifeline. That presumption may not be accurate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

J.K. Dobbins is not expected to play

The wait for J.K. Dobbins‘ return to the Ravens lineup is set to go on another week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dobbins is not expected to play against the Dolphins on Sunday. The running back tore his ACL ahead of the 2021 season and has been practicing, but the Ravens are remaining cautious before taking the final step.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

What will new Eagles’ defensive end bring to the defense?

The first thing that stands out about new Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson is his size. “You’ll see him out there,” Nick Sirianni said. “He is big. He is a big man.”. That checks out. Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings practice squad on Tuesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy