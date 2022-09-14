ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Police investigating after man allegedly slashed with machete in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating what led up to an alleged machete attack overnight in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man flagged offers down near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue and told them someone had slashed him with a machete. Crews took the...
Oklahoma City, OK
KOCO

Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home

NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot

Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
GUTHRIE, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
STILLWATER, OK

