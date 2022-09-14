Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
Police investigating after man allegedly slashed with machete in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating what led up to an alleged machete attack overnight in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man flagged offers down near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue and told them someone had slashed him with a machete. Crews took the...
OCPD: NW OKC Burglary Call Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Norman
Oklahoma City police confirmed new information about a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. Officers said they received a burglary call near Northwest 63rd Street and North Independence Avenue. The suspect stole the car from a home near that location, authorities said. The department's Air Support Unit was in the vicinity of...
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide
An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself. The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas,...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
Choctaw High School placed on lockdown while police respond to incident in nearby neighborhood
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown Friday while law enforcement responded to an incident at a home in a nearby neighborhood. Police said a man was upset with a city worker over a utility bill. When officers arrived, the man exited the house wearing body armor and what police said appeared to be a handgun.
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
Missing Village toddler found safe in abandoned car, his aunt still hasn’t been seen
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — After a missing Village toddler was found safe in a locked, abandoned car, the adult he was with his aunt still hasn’t been seen. The Village police, where the child and his aunt are from, joined forces with Oklahoma City police, where he was found to find answers.
Lawsuit Accuses Okla. Co. Jail Of Rehousing Inmate With Attacker After Bloody Beating
A lawsuit filed this week alleges officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center of rehousing an inmate with his attacker after a sexual assault beating that left the man with brain injuries. The family of Johnny Altsatt filed the lawsuit in Oklahoma City federal court Wednesday against the Board of...
Man accused of raping female inmate while being booked into Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a handcuffed woman while both were being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. It's the latest in a string of incidents that have led to ongoing protests about conditions at the jail. Despite...
Update: Edmond Police say ‘no criminal intent’ suspected after social media post warns of possible attempted kidnapping
Officers say, "At this time no crime occurred, nor is it believed that there was any criminal intent."
Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home
NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
Legal Expert Provides Insight On Swatting Calls Following False Active Shooter Call At Bishop McGuinness
A 911 call that claimed there was an active shooter and injured students Thursday at Bishop McGuinness has been confirmed as a hoax. These kinds of calls are known as swatting. News 9 spoke to legal expert Ed Blau about what exactly swatting is and what the caller could face...
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
Bethany man arrested after hitting grandparents with vehicle, driving off
BETHANY, Okla. — Bethany police took a man into custody after they said he hit his grandparents with a vehicle, sending them to the hospital. The incident started Wednesday evening as an argument between the man and his grandparents. "An argument over the vehicle. He tried to leave with...
