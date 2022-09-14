Read full article on original website
SAPD investigating an officer-involved shooting on San Antonio's Westside
A San Antonio man is now dead after being shot and killed by San Antonio police after a brief struggle with officers on the city's Westside. #BREAKING San Antonio Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s west side. Officers are near the corner of Murry and Martin St but we’re backed up to the corner of Zarzamora and Martin. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Pp0OLqfaPc The San Antonio Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief McManus said in a media briefing Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Officials were notified by concerned family members of an individual who they said had 11 outstanding warrants. When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect riding his bicycle around the area before getting into a a brief struggle with the individual. According to McManus, the man told officers, "I have a gun and will shoot you," before reportedly reaching into his waistband.
