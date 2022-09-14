ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Another Vladimir Putin crony dies ‘suddenly’ – this time while on work trip as editor of dictator’s favourite newspaper

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCd4e_0hvTtWvB00

ANOTHER of Vladimir Putin's top allies has died after falling ill on a business trip.

Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin - who was editor-in-chief of the Russian tyrant's "favourite paper" - is thought to have suffered a stroke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cems4_0hvTtWvB00
Putin crony Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin has died while on a business trip Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NS32g_0hvTtWvB00
Doctors think Sungorkin may have suffered a stroke Credit: Alamy

The 68-year-old, who was in charge of the Russian state newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, died "suddenly" on Wednesday after showing signs of "suffocation", his colleague Leonid Zakharov said.

He was accompanying Sungorkin on the trip to the village of Roshchino in Russia's far east when the media magnate fell ill.

Zakharov said: "It happened absolutely suddenly, nothing foreshadowed.

"We were driving, we were already making our way towards Khabarovsk, we planned to get there in the evening today, and from there to Moscow.

“Three minutes later, Vladimir began to suffocate. We took him out for fresh air, he was already unconscious. Nothing helped.

"The doctor who did the initial examination said that apparently, it was a stroke. But this is the initial conclusion."

Sungorkin had worked as pro-Kremlin paper KP's editor-in-chief and director-general since 1997 after starting there as a reporter in 1976.

Putin is due to send a personal message to Sungorkin's family.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sungorkin's death was a "great loss".

He added: "Today is sad news, unfortunately, Sungorkin passed away. We knew him very well."

Sungorkin was among Russian businessmen sanctioned by the West amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

He was described by the European Commission as "one of the main actors in foreign information manipulation and interference activities or propagandists who often speaks out on Ukraine, creating misinformation and manipulating facts."

The sanction added: "Vladimir Sungorkin is disseminating and legitimising aggressive anti-Ukraine and anti-Western propaganda of the Putin regime under direct Kremlin authority in one of Russia's most popular media outlets.

"The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda has been described also by President Vladimir Putin as his favourite newspaper.

"Vladimir Sungorkin is therefore responsible for supporting actions and policies which undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

It comes amid a spate of suspicious deaths within the Kremlin's inner circle in just a matter of months.

Just says ago another of Putin's cronies died after he mysteriously "fell overboard" from a boat.

Ivan Pechorin - Putin's point man for developing Russia's vast Arctic resources - fell off the side of a boat in waters close to Russky Island, KP reported.

His body was found after a search lasting more than a day.

KILLER IN THE KREMLIN

The 39-year-old had recently attended a major conference hosted by the Kremlin warmonger in Vladivostok.

And just weeks ago, Ravil Maganov - chairman of the Russian oil giant Lukoil, a firm that openly criticised Putin's invasion of Ukraine - reportedly died after plunging from a hospital window.

In July, Yuri Voronov, 61, head of a transport and logistics company for a Gazprom-linked company, was found dead in his swimming pool, with a leading friend who is a top criminologist warning of foul play.

Two more deaths of Gazprom-linked executives were reported in elite homes near St Petersburg amid suspicions that apparent suicides may have been murders.

Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior Gazprom financial and security official at deputy general director level, was discovered by his lover the day after war started in Ukraine in February.

His neck was in a noose in his £500,000 home.

In the same elite Leninsky gated housing development in Leningrad region three weeks earlier, Leonid Shulman, 60, head of transport at Gazprom Invest, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, also linked to Kremlin-friendly energy giant Lukoil where he was a top manager, was found dead in May after “taking advice from shamans”.

In April, wealthy Vladislav Avayev, 51, a former Kremlin official, appeared to have taken his own life after killing his wife Yelena, 47, and daughter, 13.

He had high level links to leading Russian financial institution Gazprombank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hH8u_0hvTtWvB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1m4K_0hvTtWvB00

Several days later multimillionaire Sergey Protosenya, 55, was found hanged in Spain.

He was a former deputy chairman of Novatek, a company also closely linked to the Kremlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rp3Tr_0hvTtWvB00
It comes just days after Putin crony Ivan Pechorin died after 'falling overboard' Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRYgB_0hvTtWvB00
There have been several mystery deaths within Putin's inner circle Credit: AP

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’

Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Yuri Voronov
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Vladivostok#Gazprom#Russian#Komsomolskaya Pravda#Roshchino#Kp#Kremlin
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy