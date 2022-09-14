LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.

