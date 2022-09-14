ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
Richmond, KY
clayconews.com

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
LEXINGTON, KY
#Kentucky State Police
WKYT 27

Ky. firefighter loses home in fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Officials said the shooting happened on Fairview Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, there was an argument...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect in Laurel County Theft

Law enforcement in Laurel County is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a person, along with a car, they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag that happened early Thursday morning. The theft...
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects

On Thursday, Lexington police and UK police announced a partnership to increase patrols around the campus in a response to a shooting at an off-campus party and the damages caused by the post-game celebrations. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Sheriff: Man shot by wife multiple times in ‘domestic altercation’

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 5:30 on Fairview Road Wednesday evening. When deputies got to the scene, they found that 71-year-old Claudius Blevins was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY

