COLOME, S.D. — One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening south of Colome, South Dakota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was southbound on U.S. Highway 183 when it tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The Chrysler and an approaching northbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup both swerved into the east ditch where the two vehicles collided.

COLOME, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO