KELOLAND TV
20-year-old man killed in Tripp County crash
COLOME, S.D. (KELO) – A 20-year-old man died in a fatal crash Thursday in Tripp County. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 183 five miles south of Colome. Names are being held pending family notification. Authorities say...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash south of Colome
COLOME, S.D. — One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening south of Colome, South Dakota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was southbound on U.S. Highway 183 when it tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The Chrysler and an approaching northbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup both swerved into the east ditch where the two vehicles collided.
dakotanewsnow.com
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Livestock auctions are common around our region. Unfortunately, some of those auctions can result in the separation of bonded animals. A 5- to 6-week-old filly came to Scotland, South Dakota-based “Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue” Monday, following an auction over the weekend.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem and colleagues oppose Student Debt Forgiveness Plan
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem and 21 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden saying they oppose his plan to forgive students their federal loans, saying that debt would then have to be paid for by taxpayers. “Only 16-17 percent of Americans have...
