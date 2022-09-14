ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thompson, SD

KELOLAND TV

20-year-old man killed in Tripp County crash

COLOME, S.D. (KELO) – A 20-year-old man died in a fatal crash Thursday in Tripp County. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 183 five miles south of Colome. Names are being held pending family notification. Authorities say...
KELOLAND TV

SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
newscenter1.tv

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash south of Colome

COLOME, S.D. — One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening south of Colome, South Dakota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was southbound on U.S. Highway 183 when it tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The Chrysler and an approaching northbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup both swerved into the east ditch where the two vehicles collided.
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem and colleagues oppose Student Debt Forgiveness Plan

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem and 21 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden saying they oppose his plan to forgive students their federal loans, saying that debt would then have to be paid for by taxpayers. “Only 16-17 percent of Americans have...
