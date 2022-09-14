Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
Prince William Lets Well Wisher Know Grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Are ‘Going To Be Looked After’
Prince William assured a well wisher that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s beloved corgis are going to be “looked after.” The newly minted Prince of Wales, 40, shared the update on Saturday, Sept. 17 as he graciously greeted mourners who waited in line for hours at Westminster Palace to pay respects to the longest reigning British monarch in history. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” Prince William said per a Sky News video. “They are going to be looked after fine,” he added to the woman.
Britain mounts its largest-ever security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral presents authorities with a huge security challenge, with millions of people and many dignitaries expected to turn out.
Mourners line up to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands lined up with tents and raincoats to witness Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Military rehearse Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Windsor
In the early hours of Saturday, hundreds of military personnel took part in the first full rehearsal of the procession in Windsor that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to her final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, sounds...
World leaders arrive in London for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.President Biden and other dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.Thousands of people continued to line up around the clock to file past the queen's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament's Westminster Hall, braving chilly overnight temperatures...
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in...
Queen's death both challenge and reprieve for new UK leader
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government and facing an overflowing inbox of crises: soaring inflation, a plummeting national currency and skyrocketing energy bills. Then the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II ripped up Truss’ carefully laid plans. The epochal event has been both a challenge and a reprieve for the U.K.’s untested new leader. The monarch’s demise has put everyday politics in the U.K. on hold as the country plunged into an emotional mourning period. “It’s given her space to think with the media off her, to plan,” said political historian Anthony Seldon. “The one thing (a) prime minister most lacks is time to think.”
Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen
LONDON (AP) — People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen’s closed...
Queen’s funeral: places to watch it
Thousands are expected to gather to watch in cathedrals, parks and other public venues across UK, but for those who prefer to avoid royal proceedings, there is still plenty to do
By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.___— 2,000:...
National one-minute silence will be held for the Queen at 8pm on Sunday - the day before the state funeral - with public invited to 'mourn and reflect on the life and legacy' of Her Majesty
People will be invited to come together to 'mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II' during a minute's silence on Sunday, Number 10 announced today. The moment of commemoration will be marked at 8pm and could take place at home, on doorsteps or on the street with neighbours, Liz Truss's official spokesman said.
