ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary for governor

By Eli Sherman
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKP33_0hvTrpQS00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee won the majority of Rhode Island’s cities and towns during the Democratic primary election Tuesday, garnering robust support in both mayoral communities and his home region of Blackstone Valley.

A Target 12 analysis of preliminary results shows the Democratic nominee won a plurality of votes in 22 of the state’s 39 municipalities. McKee’s biggest victories came in his hometown of Cumberland — where he served as mayor for several years — along with Johnston and North Providence where he received political backing from local leaders.

“If you look at places like East Providence, Pawtucket, North Providence, Johnston, Woonsocket, Cumberland — those are areas that McKee had support of the mayors and notice the size of the victories in those areas,” 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said.

McKee received political endorsements from East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, among others.

"The mayors definitely helped McKee out in those areas," Fleming added.

McKee earned 32.8% of the vote statewide, narrowly defeating his Democratic rival Helena Foulkes, who earned 30.1% of the primary vote, along with Gorbea (26.1%), Matt Brown (7.9%) and Luis Daniel Muñoz (3.1%), according to the preliminary results.

Foulkes, a former CVS executive running for public office for the first time, won the second most communities -- earning the most votes in 15 cities and towns -- with her biggest victory coming in Little Compton (43.8%).

And while she nearly matched McKee in some of the state's most densely populated cities, including Cranston and Warwick, most of Foulkes' victories came in smaller communities, which Fleming highlighted have fewer voters.

"They were small communities and the race was fairly close in those communities," Fleming said.

Gorbea won in Central Falls -- her biggest victory (49.7%) -- and Providence; Brown and Muñoz didn't finish first in any community.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Jacqueline Gomersall contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 15

Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

Do you know let me tell you something after what he said on live TV are you kidding me he did not win by much and the people that voted for him shame on them this man doesn’t care he doesn’t care about the taxpayers he wants to give illegal immigrants drivers license we have sanctuary city they getting everything handed to them free this is why the voting for Him our state is going down the toilet but you people keep voting for the Democrats I am praying that Ashley wins for governor

Reply(2)
6
Joanne Newton
3d ago

I can't believe how many people voted for the democrats after seeing what they've done to this country in just 2 years. Pathetic.

Reply(2)
4
Click Here
3d ago

the electronic selection machine scanners worked as programmed. unless people come out in absolute massive response to vote red, the selection machines will select the winner. I however predict that there will not be an election in November as there will be a massive cataclysmic event but people will explain it away and fail to realize that the event was a sign from GOD and His placement of judgment on this sinful corrupt workd. GOD is forever HOLY and we must fear Him and REPENT turn from sin and seek His face. We can not stop was is coming

Reply
2
Related
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 9-17-22

$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
ELECTIONS
WPRI 12 News

Local leader sees historical similarities in migrant arrival in Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The approximately 50 migrants who were flown across the country this week as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s relocation program are now being housed in Cape Cod.   The migrants say they were promised housing and jobs, but Massachusetts officials say the arrival was unexpected.  Following the arrival, 12 News spoke to Providence […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Fleming
ABC6.com

Kalus fires back at McKee following wins in Rhode Island primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island primary is in the books, and the race for governor is now set. Gov. Dan McKee survived a tough primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and now gets ready to meet Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election. Kalus...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Map#Democratic#Woonsocket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPRI

Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5

Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
EDUCATION
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy