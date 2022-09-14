ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Turnout Among Non-White Colorado Voters Nearly 20% Lower Than for White Non-Hispanic Voters

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
kunc.org

Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers

The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
msudenver.edu

Who’s left out of the legal weed boom?

14 million people nationally have been arrested for suspected cannabis-related crimes since 2000, overwhelmingly on simple possession charges and disproportionately affecting BIPOC communities. Of those, 40,000 are locked up to this day. And though total cannabis-related arrests in Colorado have declined since Coloradans in 2012 voted to legalize recreational use...
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again

Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
cpr.org

What’s on the minds of Colorado Latino voters heading into the midterms?

Nearly 60 percent of Latino voters surveyed across Colorado say they think the United States as a whole is headed in the wrong direction, and half of respondents said their economic situation had gotten worse in the last 12 months. Adding to financial stresses are worries for safety — 83 percent said they are concerned their child could be a victim of a school shooting.
News Break
Politics
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Pot Prices Reach Historic Low Making for Cheap Buzz

You'll be delighted to know you can now purchase marijuana in Colorado while enjoying huge savings. Your friendly local Colorado weed producers are striving to provide excellent products while simultaneously keeping prices low. They're succeeding. Colorado prices are at a record low. Great Weed at Affordable Prices. According to Westword,...
coloradopolitics.com

It is past time to unleash Colorado energy

The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
Summit Daily News

These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires

COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
