coloradosun.com
Meet the Colorado rancher spending $11 million — and counting — to prevent Jared Polis from winning reelection
BARNESVILLE — Decisions made at a shiny conference table inside a former truck repair shop in this as-rural-as-rural-gets corner of Colorado may represent the GOP’s best shot in November of unwinding four years of total Democratic control of state government. It’s where rancher Steve Wells is plotting, mostly...
Want to lose your reproductive rights? Vote for Lisa Scheller and it could happen. | Letter
Several states have enacted new laws that drastically restrict access to abortion. There are new laws in Idaho, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. Texas in particular has just made performing an abortion a felony. All of these laws that take away women’s ability to make personal healthcare decisions are possible...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Turnout Among Non-White Colorado Voters Nearly 20% Lower Than for White Non-Hispanic Voters
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
kunc.org
Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers
The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
Summit Daily News
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
msudenver.edu
Who’s left out of the legal weed boom?
14 million people nationally have been arrested for suspected cannabis-related crimes since 2000, overwhelmingly on simple possession charges and disproportionately affecting BIPOC communities. Of those, 40,000 are locked up to this day. And though total cannabis-related arrests in Colorado have declined since Coloradans in 2012 voted to legalize recreational use...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again
Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.
Polis extends COVID-19 disaster recovery order
The extension keeps Colorado among a small number of states with some type of active COVID-19 emergency order in place.
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
cpr.org
What’s on the minds of Colorado Latino voters heading into the midterms?
Nearly 60 percent of Latino voters surveyed across Colorado say they think the United States as a whole is headed in the wrong direction, and half of respondents said their economic situation had gotten worse in the last 12 months. Adding to financial stresses are worries for safety — 83 percent said they are concerned their child could be a victim of a school shooting.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Colorado Pot Prices Reach Historic Low Making for Cheap Buzz
You'll be delighted to know you can now purchase marijuana in Colorado while enjoying huge savings. Your friendly local Colorado weed producers are striving to provide excellent products while simultaneously keeping prices low. They're succeeding. Colorado prices are at a record low. Great Weed at Affordable Prices. According to Westword,...
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
Colorado school district bans "One Chip Challenge", after students are hospitalized in other states
Huerfano School District RE-1 has banned the "One Chip" social media challenge and all other Paqui brand hot chips from their schools, after several children were hospitalized in others states as a result of eating them, according to a Facebook post from district officials. The challenge became popularized online, and...
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
coloradopolitics.com
It is past time to unleash Colorado energy
The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
cpr.org
Speed cameras, unpopular but shown to make roads safer, could become a lot more common in Colorado
Speeding is a common factor in the rising numbers of traffic deaths across Colorado, yet the state’s law enforcement agencies are limited in how they can use a proven tool to slow drivers: automated speed cameras. That could change under proposed legislation requested by state Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield.
