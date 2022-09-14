ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Big Lake athlete of the week: Owen Layton

By Jeremy Lagos
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 3 days ago

Owen Layton has stepped up as the top runner of the season so far for Big Lake’s #1 ranked boys cross country team. At the Norm Ayen Invite on Friday, Sept. 9 Layton finished as the individual champion with a time of 17:08.4. He helped the Hornets to a dominating victory over three other schools with 17 points. Second place Coon Rapids had 51.

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
thenewsleaders.com

Direct primary care clinic opens in Sartell

A direct primary care clinic, WELL & Company, opened in Sartell Sept. 1 in the building that Sartell Family Medicine once occupied. WELL & Company is a combination medical clinic and health spa, known as a MedSpa. It is the second site for WELL & Company. The other, located in...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Lake, MN
Big Lake, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Southern Minnesota News

5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd

A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
knsiradio.com

CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics

(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornets
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Steven Paul Kucala, 53 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD 4th degree DWI; Daniel John Rabe, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM criminal vehicular operation; Jose Alfredo Chavez-Gonzalez, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Richard James Martin, 63 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 - GM 3rd degree DWI - test refusal & GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Christopher Chadd Nelson, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Brooke Alison Schwintek, 30 of Becker, MN 55308 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Brian Keith Bakke, 57 of Saint Paul, MN 55107 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession; Hunter Ross Menefee, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; David Lyle Austin, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 2nd degree DWI; Marie Ann Groff, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM 3rd degree DWI (3 counts); Oren Matthew Watts, 41 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL 2nd degree assault, FEL dangerous weapon for reckless discharge & MSD carrying under the influence; Aaron Colin Hendricks, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Jason Allan Blomberg, 51 of Grantsburg, WI 54840 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Shawn Micahel Rice, 46 of Little Falls, MN 56345 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Jacob Irvin Schurman, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD driving after revocation; Patrick Dennis Matthews, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Trevon Lee Morrison, 29 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession & GM 3rd degree DWI; Zachary Bradley Crist, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - MSD trespassing; Didrick John Lipponen, 35 of Buffalo, MN 55313 - GM 4th degree burglary & GM 3rd degree criminal damage to property; Edward Michael Wells, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD 4th degree DWI, MSD driving after revocation & MSD no insurance; Michael Paul Dillon, 62 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM criminal vehicular operation, GM driving after cancellation - IPS & MSD 4th degree DWI; Jeffrey Richard Scarp, 33 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - MSD domestic assault; Richard Robert Shaw III, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Pine Co., & Saint Louis Co. warrants; Jon Sheldon Wodziak, 32 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Candille Dennis Demars, Jr., 23 of Andover, MN 55304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Joseph Robert Spicer, 34 of Isanti, MN 55040 - Ramsey Co. warrant; Lacey Shirae Pontious, 36 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 - Chisago Co., Dakota Co., Hennepin Co., Kanabec Co., Scott Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Ryan Gordon Carlson, 42 of Duluth, MN 55801 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 25 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Pine Co., Sherburne Co., & Stearns Co. warrants; Paul Joseph McMahon, 57 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Sara Beth Ripsky, 42 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Austin Brian Davis, 22 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Ryan Jenkins, 36 of No Permanent Address - Stearns Co. warrant; Joshua Carl Wettlaufer, 41 of Lake Elmo, MN 55042 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Terry Henry Grunwald, Jr., 38 of Albertville, MN 55301 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Chastity Ann Burnette, 43 of Duluth, MN 55806 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
swnewsmedia.com

Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide

The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Bienieks celebrate 45 years

Jim and Kim (Johnson) Bieniek will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Their children are Tara (Jim) Bieniek Price, Travis (Katie) Bieniek and Jeremy (Miah) Bieniek. Together the couple is enjoying retirement living at their lake home, hunting, fishing, watching football games, trail riding, their cabin, family, but...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation

STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
PROCTOR, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County

OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
OGILVIE, MN
knsiradio.com

Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum

(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
240
Followers
264
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy