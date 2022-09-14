Big Lake athlete of the week: Owen Layton

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Steven Paul Kucala, 53 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD 4th degree DWI; Daniel John Rabe, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM criminal vehicular operation; Jose Alfredo Chavez-Gonzalez, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Richard James Martin, 63 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 - GM 3rd degree DWI - test refusal & GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Christopher Chadd Nelson, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Brooke Alison Schwintek, 30 of Becker, MN 55308 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Brian Keith Bakke, 57 of Saint Paul, MN 55107 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession; Hunter Ross Menefee, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; David Lyle Austin, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 2nd degree DWI; Marie Ann Groff, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM 3rd degree DWI (3 counts); Oren Matthew Watts, 41 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL 2nd degree assault, FEL dangerous weapon for reckless discharge & MSD carrying under the influence; Aaron Colin Hendricks, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Jason Allan Blomberg, 51 of Grantsburg, WI 54840 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Shawn Micahel Rice, 46 of Little Falls, MN 56345 - MSD 4th degree DWI (2 counts); Jacob Irvin Schurman, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM 3rd degree DWI & MSD driving after revocation; Patrick Dennis Matthews, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Trevon Lee Morrison, 29 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession & GM 3rd degree DWI; Zachary Bradley Crist, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - MSD trespassing; Didrick John Lipponen, 35 of Buffalo, MN 55313 - GM 4th degree burglary & GM 3rd degree criminal damage to property; Edward Michael Wells, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD 4th degree DWI, MSD driving after revocation & MSD no insurance; Michael Paul Dillon, 62 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM criminal vehicular operation, GM driving after cancellation - IPS & MSD 4th degree DWI; Jeffrey Richard Scarp, 33 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - MSD domestic assault; Richard Robert Shaw III, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Pine Co., & Saint Louis Co. warrants; Jon Sheldon Wodziak, 32 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Candille Dennis Demars, Jr., 23 of Andover, MN 55304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Joseph Robert Spicer, 34 of Isanti, MN 55040 - Ramsey Co. warrant; Lacey Shirae Pontious, 36 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 - Chisago Co., Dakota Co., Hennepin Co., Kanabec Co., Scott Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Ryan Gordon Carlson, 42 of Duluth, MN 55801 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 25 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Pine Co., Sherburne Co., & Stearns Co. warrants; Paul Joseph McMahon, 57 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Sara Beth Ripsky, 42 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Austin Brian Davis, 22 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Ryan Jenkins, 36 of No Permanent Address - Stearns Co. warrant; Joshua Carl Wettlaufer, 41 of Lake Elmo, MN 55042 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Terry Henry Grunwald, Jr., 38 of Albertville, MN 55301 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants; Chastity Ann Burnette, 43 of Duluth, MN 55806 - Sherburne Co. warrant.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO