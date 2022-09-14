ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Elderly Menominee County Man Dies In Wisconsin Crash

An 85-year-old man from the Menominee County town of Wallace died on Wednesday after police say he ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. The Marinette County Sheriff says the accident happened on County Highway X in the Town of Wagner at just before 11:00 Wednesday morning. The...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for three teens who ran away together

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for three teenagers who allegedly ran away from their homes together this week. Troopers from the Alpena Post took a report of 13-year-old Marissa Kollien running away from home on Tuesday afternoon. During the investigation into her whereabouts, authorities determined...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
MENASHA, WI

