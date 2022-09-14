Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
55-Year-Old Man Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Cheboygan County (Cheboygan County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a Cheboygan man in Northern Michigan. The crash happened at the intersection of Riggsville road and Bryant road. According to the officials, a 68-year-old Levering man was [..]
wearegreenbay.com
WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Elderly Menominee County Man Dies In Wisconsin Crash
An 85-year-old man from the Menominee County town of Wallace died on Wednesday after police say he ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. The Marinette County Sheriff says the accident happened on County Highway X in the Town of Wagner at just before 11:00 Wednesday morning. The...
UPMATTERS
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash
WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for three teens who ran away together
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for three teenagers who allegedly ran away from their homes together this week. Troopers from the Alpena Post took a report of 13-year-old Marissa Kollien running away from home on Tuesday afternoon. During the investigation into her whereabouts, authorities determined...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
