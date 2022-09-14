Read full article on original website
Former United States Attorney William Hylop dies
SPOKANE, Wash. – After over 40 years of service, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced the passing of former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop on Sept. 11. Hyslop was a Spokane native, serving two separate terms as an attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. He served as President of the Washington State Bar Association and as a principle at the Spokane law firm of Lukins and Annis.
Montana judge blocks state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing their birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana judge blocks state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing their birth certificates.
Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
West Valley 3-year-old to be featured in Times Square with National Down Syndrome Society
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – 3-year-old Aurora Nilles will have her photo on the big screen in Times Square this Saturday, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Her photo will join others in a video for the National Down Syndrome Society, which will be part of an hour-long presentation. It’ll be streamed live from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year’s Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz’s Symphonie fantastique,...
Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico’s history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
Montana defies judge who said officials can’t stop transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana defies judge who said officials can’t stop transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates.
Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban, making state the second to enact abortion restrictions since Roe overturned
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia governor signs abortion ban, making state the second to enact abortion restrictions since Roe overturned.
Boy Scout Troop 325 to hold recruiting event at Riverfront Park on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – Boy Scout Troop 325, based in Spokane, will hold a recruiting event showing off the benefits of joining on Sept. 17 on the Howard Street Bridge in Riverfront Park. The event will run from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and includes a scout-themed challenge open to...
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Stretch of North Cascades Highway expected to reopen around noon
After closing due to a series of mudslides, the North Cascades Highway is expected to reopen around noon. Last Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:30 p.m. A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following “wild” weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
Former Washignton juice company facing 12 counts of federal charges
WASHINGTON. – The former owner of juice company, Valley Processing, in Sunnyside, Washington is facing 12 counts of felony charges for unsanitary conditions and tainted products our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Mary Ann Bleisner has been accused of hiding products contaminated with mold, animal droppings and rot....
Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday
COLFAX, Wash. – A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed due to mudslides
A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following “wild” weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday morning there’s no estimated time for reopening, but crews are...
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. Last Updated : Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a...
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
Local bull rider shares story after breaking neck in fall at Cusick Rodeo
SPOKANE, Wash. – Connor Hagerty was signed up to ride a bull at the Cusick Rodeo on August 19th–something he’d been doing since he was a little kid, when he got the nickname “Hubba.”. “I ended up riding him for 87 points,” Hagerty said. “I went...
