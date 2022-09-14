ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Former United States Attorney William Hylop dies

SPOKANE, Wash. – After over 40 years of service, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced the passing of former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop on Sept. 11. Hyslop was a Spokane native, serving two separate terms as an attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. He served as President of the Washington State Bar Association and as a principle at the Spokane law firm of Lukins and Annis.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. “If you can’t find trash, you’re not looking,” said volunteer Steve Peck. “We’re crawling over rocks, we’re going under bushes, we’re laughing, we’re pulling things out of trees.”
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
Ellensburg, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Spokane, WA
Vaccines
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Ellensburg, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Ellensburg, WA
Health
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Symphony kicks of 77th season

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony will kick off its 77th season on Sept. 17, with their first installment of this year’s Saturday Masterworks series. The performance will take place at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 7:30 p.m. Masterworks 1: Fantastqiue! features Beriloz’s Symphonie fantastique,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico’s history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho – The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to...
OLDTOWN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Power Of Providers#Omicron#Dates Times
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stretch of North Cascades Highway expected to reopen around noon

After closing due to a series of mudslides, the North Cascades Highway is expected to reopen around noon. Last Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:30 p.m. A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following “wild” weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 28 Spokane

Former Washignton juice company facing 12 counts of federal charges

WASHINGTON. – The former owner of juice company, Valley Processing, in Sunnyside, Washington is facing 12 counts of felony charges for unsanitary conditions and tainted products our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Mary Ann Bleisner has been accused of hiding products contaminated with mold, animal droppings and rot....
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday

COLFAX, Wash. – A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed due to mudslides

A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following “wild” weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday morning there’s no estimated time for reopening, but crews are...
TRAFFIC
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy