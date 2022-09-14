SPOKANE, Wash. – After over 40 years of service, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced the passing of former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop on Sept. 11. Hyslop was a Spokane native, serving two separate terms as an attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. He served as President of the Washington State Bar Association and as a principle at the Spokane law firm of Lukins and Annis.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO