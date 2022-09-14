Read full article on original website
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
smilepolitely.com
Prepare for National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday
What's better than a hamburger? A cheeseburger. This Sunday, September 18th is — I'm sure you already know — National Cheeseburger Day. At Smile Politely, we love burgers, and we even wrote a list of the BEST burgers in Champaign-Urbana. Since that published, a few of those places are now closed, and new places have opened.
New American Welcome Center to host Champaign’s first El Grito event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes along, there is a chance to spend a night immersing yourself in Hispanic culture. The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA will celebrate El Grito de Independencia Friday at 7 p.m. at Maize, a Mexican Grill. The celebration lasts till 10:30 p.m. Officials said it […]
nowdecatur.com
WATCH: ADM participates in Johns Hill revitalization efforts with Block By Block
September 18, 2022 – The ADM Cares program teamed up with Decatur Block By Block to take part in a neighborhood revitalization project in the Johns Hill neighborhood. Five houses received upgrades in landscaping, painting, and outdoor home repairs. Block By Block is a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing...
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
smilepolitely.com
Urbana American Rescue Plan Act Funding applications are open
The City of Urbana has about $10 million in America Rescue Plan Funds to address the impacts of the pandemic. After working with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to develop a plan for the funding, they are now accepting applications from local organizations and service providers who are working to accomplish one of the eight goals identified by the city.
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
chambanamoms.com
Haunted Houses and Where to Get Scared in Champaign-Urbana
Haunted houses and where to get scared in and around Champaign-Urbana. For those who like the thrill of a good scare, here are some options for the Halloween season a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. Love haunted houses and other spooky thrills? Looking to get your scream on? We have a...
WCIA
Family shopping spree at Brass Horn Kids
Brass Horn Too is a boutique in downtown Decatur, satisfying a local need for quality women’s clothing, accessories, and specialty gifts. And now, Brass Horn Kids has joined the fun! Enjoy a full family shopping spree at this charming children’s boutique. The Brass Horn Too is a mirror...
smilepolitely.com
The Orpheum is now booking events
Back in March, we shared that the previous home of the Orpheum Children's Science Museum was going to become an event space. There have been some renovations and restorations happening, and now the Orpheum Champaign is taking reservations for events. The venue does not seem to have a website yet,...
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
Assumption hosts first French heritage festival
ASSUMPTION, Ill (WCIA) — Assumption will host the first French Heritage Celebration on Saturday. The early settlers of Assumption, formerly Tacusah, were immigrants from Canada, Europe or other distant parts of America. During the celebration, five of these early settlers will come to life in a performance called “The Tale of Two Cities” at the […]
Central Illinois Proud
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Employees at EpiWorks evacuated
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
Effingham Radio
Severe Weather Possible Saturday
There’s a possibility that the northern portions of our listening area could see severe weather Saturday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, areas along a line extending through Shelby County to Coles County and north have a possibility of seeing severe weather Saturday. The northern portion...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
nowdecatur.com
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
wglt.org
Amtrak cancels trains through Bloomington-Normal due to freight rail talks
President Biden announced early Thursday that the parties had reached a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown that would go to union members for a vote, NPR reported. Some of the canceled trains mentioned in this story are now back on the schedule as of early Thursday. Visit Amtrak.com for the latest information on individual trains.
osfhealthcare.org
No one wants to deal with serious cardiac events. But for Craig Webb, it’s a chapter of his life he’s learned to live with over the past two decades.
“Once you’ve been around the block, you know when to turn,” Webb says. In July, Webb, a self-employed businessman from Monticello, Illinois, found himself at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, after experiencing chest pressure and high blood pressure. It turned out to be nothing serious this time. But he got reacquainted with a typical but important procedure for people dealing with an urgent heart problem: angioplasty.
