ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: The leadership that Oregon children need now

Thorne Ladd is chief executive officer of Children’s Institute and co-founder of KairosPDX. Grubbs is executive director of Foundations for a Better Oregon and a former policy advisor to Gov. John Kitzhaber. Both authors live in Portland. With child care, school buildings and college campuses all open, the back-to-school...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Fight Republicans on abortion ban

I’ve always been proud that Oregon’s state government doesn’t interfere in the health care decisions made by women with their doctors. Now, here comes a Republican senator who wants to slam down an abortion ban for everyone that would change all that. (“Nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks with rare exceptions introduced by GOP leader Lindsey Graham,” Sept. 13). It’s clear what the Republican agenda is. They’ve put it out there. I’m a man who cares about women, so I have to vote in the way that will most effectively defeat Republicans.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
The Oregonian

Editorial: More housing is the best rent control

When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
The Oregonian

Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says

A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelics#Decriminalizing#Decriminalization#Politics State#Politics Legislative
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Oregonian NewsQuiz: Do you know the height of Boardman’s smoke stack or what’s left high school football teams scrambling?

Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score. Don’t see the quiz? Click here. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s NewsQuiz was built by developer/data specialist Mark Friesen....
BOARDMAN, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy