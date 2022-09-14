Read full article on original website
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Tossup. That’s the latest outlook for the Oregon governor’s race issued by The Cook Political Report on Friday, and it is a downgrade for Democrat Tina Kotek and other members of her party who hope to hold onto the state’s highest office. A Republican has not occupied...
Opinion: The leadership that Oregon children need now
Thorne Ladd is chief executive officer of Children’s Institute and co-founder of KairosPDX. Grubbs is executive director of Foundations for a Better Oregon and a former policy advisor to Gov. John Kitzhaber. Both authors live in Portland. With child care, school buildings and college campuses all open, the back-to-school...
Readers respond: Fight Republicans on abortion ban
I’ve always been proud that Oregon’s state government doesn’t interfere in the health care decisions made by women with their doctors. Now, here comes a Republican senator who wants to slam down an abortion ban for everyone that would change all that. (“Nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks with rare exceptions introduced by GOP leader Lindsey Graham,” Sept. 13). It’s clear what the Republican agenda is. They’ve put it out there. I’m a man who cares about women, so I have to vote in the way that will most effectively defeat Republicans.
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
Editorial: More housing is the best rent control
When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says
A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
CJ McCollum celebrates 31st birthday with his new Oregon sparkling wine
Lots of people celebrate their birthday with sparkling wine. NBA basketball player CJ McCollum is not “lots of people.” On Monday, McCollum will toast his 31st birthday by releasing his first sparkling wine: the 2016 McCollum Heritage 91 Sparkling Blanc de Blancs. McCollum’s blanc de blancs is McCollum...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Do you know the height of Boardman’s smoke stack or what’s left high school football teams scrambling?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score. Don’t see the quiz? Click here. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s NewsQuiz was built by developer/data specialist Mark Friesen....
Subscriber athlete of the week: Pick the top performers for the week of Sept. 12
Another week in Oregon sports has gone by and some of the top athletes in the state have shown just how good they can be. Help The Oregonian/OregonLive find who the top athlete of the week was. Subscribers to The Oregonian/OregonLive can vote on who they think is the athlete...
