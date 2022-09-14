Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding
A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Sued for Alleged Lottery Scam
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for allegedly advertising a lottery that did not follow through on sending its winners their promised prizes. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars allegedly launched a lottery promising winners a $100,000 cash prize along with two first class flight tickets to L.A. Winners of the 2020 lottery were also supposed to receive a three-night stay at a Beverly Hills hotel so they could "shop like Kim Kardashian."
Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’
In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
Woman ‘Embarrassed’ After Boyfriend Forgets Her Birthday but Remembers His Ex’s
When someone's birthday rolls around, many expect their partner will want to celebrate the occasion with them. However, one woman vented that her boyfriend completely forgot her 25th birthday. He apologized when she confronted him, but she was mortified when he added he had never forgotten any of his exes' birthdays.
Woman Slammed After Demanding Stepdaughter Give Up Bedroom to Biological Daughter
Blending families can be tricky. On Reddit, a teen explained her dad recently got remarried and her new stepmom, as well as the stepmom's kids, have moved into her and her dad's home. Immediately upon moving in, however, the stepmother demanded the teen give up her bedroom so her daughter...
Woman Accidentally Orders $300 Steak During Date: ‘I Thought He Was Going to Break Up With Me’
One woman's anniversary dinner became very expensive after she mistakenly ordered a $300 steak dinner. She even thought her boyfriend was going to break up with her!. In a viral video posted on TikTok, Daniela, who shares content under the username @ikingdani, shared her ordering flub was an innocent mistake — and one that left her in tears.
Chris Pine’s Rep Denies Harry Styles Spit on Actor, Calls Rumor ‘Ridiculous’
After a viral video from the Venice Film Festival that made its rounds across the internet showed Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine as they sat in a theater, a representative for Pine is denying the rumor. "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of...
Lea Michele Slams ‘Sad’ Rumor That She Can’t Read
Lea Michele is finally addressing the rumor that she supposedly can't read or write. Mere days before she is set to appear in Broadway's Funny Girl, the former Glee actress put the pesky speculation to rest in an interview with the New York Times. "I went to Glee every single...
Britney Spears Tells Son Jayden ‘Remember Where You Came From’ Following Teen’s Interview About Their Strained Relationship
Britney Spears has responded to 15-year-old son Jayden James Federline's tell-all interview about their strained relationship. According to The Daily Mail, during an interview with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV, Jayden explained why he and his brother, Sean Preston, 16, missed their mother's wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari over the summer.
Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’
Did Grimes undergo plastic surgery to modify her face? It appears so!. On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages that surrounded her ears and chin alongside the caption, “I did [something] crazy.”. Shortly after the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album...
TikTok Teen Who Went Viral for Not Knowing Hair Grows From Head Releases ‘Period Ahh’ Song: LISTEN
TikTok user @BrittBarbie3 has gone viral for a new catchphrase turned song involving the slang. In the initial TikTok posted on Aug. 20, Britt is heard saying “Period, ahhh!” after every item she revealed in her haul. Evidentially, people thought it was hilarious and it’s racked up nearly...
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Behold the Internet’s Latest Celebrity Conspiracy
This past weekend, the Venice Film Festival proved to be an amalgam of meme-able moments and curious speculation when it came to the Don't Worry Darling cast — but one conspiracy theory from the film's premiere really takes the cake. A video of Harry Styles allegedly, and perhaps accidentally,...
Harry Styles Brought Comedic Relief to Awkward ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Panel
The lead-up to the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don't Worry Darling has been rife with anticipation, as rumors have swirled about an alleged falling-out between the film's director, Olivia Wilde, and star, Florence Pugh, and Wilde's relationship with lead Harry Styles has been scrutinized. While Pugh was not...
Kim Kardashian Wants to Join the MCU for Her Next Acting Role
In a new cover story for Interview magazine, Kim Kardashian gets candid about her life in law school, her kids and more. She also reveals that if given the chance, she would love to join the MCU. "Would I act?" Kardashian pondered when asked if she would venture into the...
Jennifer Lawrence Slams ‘Most Bizarre’ Rumor That She Slept With Harvey Weinstein
As part of Vogue's popular "73 Questions" series, Jennifer Lawrence took on mini golf in Williamsburg while she addressed how much fun she had with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth on set of The Hunger Games movies, throwing up at her first Oscars after-party and so much more. However, one...
Justin Bieber Cancels Postponed Tour: ‘It Took a Real Toll on Me’
Justin Bieber is taking a break from touring. The singer has officially canceled his previously postponed tour. The news comes after the "Ghost" singer revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in June, when he experienced temporary partial facial paralysis. Luckily, he recovered quickly and was able to resume his tour...
