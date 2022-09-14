ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding

A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Sued for Alleged Lottery Scam

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for allegedly advertising a lottery that did not follow through on sending its winners their promised prizes. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars allegedly launched a lottery promising winners a $100,000 cash prize along with two first class flight tickets to L.A. Winners of the 2020 lottery were also supposed to receive a three-night stay at a Beverly Hills hotel so they could "shop like Kim Kardashian."
Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’

In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
Lea Michele Slams ‘Sad’ Rumor That She Can’t Read

Lea Michele is finally addressing the rumor that she supposedly can't read or write. Mere days before she is set to appear in Broadway's Funny Girl, the former Glee actress put the pesky speculation to rest in an interview with the New York Times. "I went to Glee every single...
Britney Spears Tells Son Jayden ‘Remember Where You Came From’ Following Teen’s Interview About Their Strained Relationship

Britney Spears has responded to 15-year-old son Jayden James Federline's tell-all interview about their strained relationship. According to The Daily Mail, during an interview with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV, Jayden explained why he and his brother, Sean Preston, 16, missed their mother's wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari over the summer.
Justin Bieber Cancels Postponed Tour: ‘It Took a Real Toll on Me’

Justin Bieber is taking a break from touring. The singer has officially canceled his previously postponed tour. The news comes after the "Ghost" singer revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in June, when he experienced temporary partial facial paralysis. Luckily, he recovered quickly and was able to resume his tour...
