ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Traffic
City
Leavenworth, WA
City
Index, WA
King County, WA
Government
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
Skykomish, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
kpq.com

Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market

A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Perry
Yakima Herald Republic

Highway 2 to remain closed through weekend amid Bolt Creek fire

Highway 2 will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday, as crews battling the Bolt Creek fire work to clear fallen debris and secure trees and boulders at risk of crashing onto the roadway. The closure could last longer. Emergency response personnel will gather Monday morning to...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 2#Avalanches#Emergency Preparedness#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#The Old Cascade Highway
kpq.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kpq.com

Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
SKYKOMISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy