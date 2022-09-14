ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Woman accused of holding man captive, beating him with frying pan

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Police arrested a woman after a man was found naked and severely beaten.

Mishawaka police said that the victim told them he had gone to meet an acquaintance, identified as Mariah Conn-Wilhelm, because she had sent him concerning text messages, WSBT reported.

The text messages, described as “despondent,” made the victim fear for the woman and her infant son, prompting him to go to their apartment, WXIN reported. When he arrived, the victim told police he was hit with a frying pan, a pistol, and a broom.

Police told WNDU that the victim said that Conn-Wilhelm then contacted a friend, who came to the apartment. Together, the women are accused of tying the man up in rope, chain and hand restraints and forcing a ball gag into his mouth. In court documents obtained by WNDU, the victim claimed the women beat him for several hours before holding a gun to his head and ordering him to sell one of his properties and give them the money.

Police said Conn-Wilhelm left the next day with her 5-month-old son to pick up the check from the property buyer, and while he was alone, the victim was able to free himself from the restraints and ask neighbors for help, WSBT reported.

Police said the 61-year-old victim was badly beaten and had black eyes and blood on his face, WXIN reported. There were marks on his wrists and ankles consistent with restraints, and doctors said that he had multiple fractures, including a broken arm and multiple broken ribs.

When officers searched Conn-Wilhelm’s property, they found dried red stains on the floor in the bathroom and kitchen as well as on the baby’s swing and Pack ‘N Play in the living room, which were next to the ropes and chains that had been used to restrain the victim, WSBT reported.

Police also found a white rock-like substance in the house that tested positive for methamphetamine, WNDU reported.

Police said that Conn-Wilhelm admitted to holding the victim captive and beating him, WXIN reported.

Mishawaka, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Orlando, FL
