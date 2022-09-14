Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Is Oregon State worthy? Beavers state their case for Pac-12 readiness with 68-28 blasting of Montana State
As Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith stood on the Providence Park field, watching his team joyously leave after Saturday night’s 68-28 pasting of Montana State, he was greeted by school mascot Benny the Beaver. Benny got down on two knees and bowed in reverence. Smith looked at Benny with...
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 68-28 win against Montana State Bobcats
Oregon State swept its nonconference schedule for the first time since 2014, routing Montana State 68-28 on Saturday night at Providence Park in Portland. Chance Nolan threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth to lead the Beavers (3-0), who racked up 540 yards of offense. Sean Chambers scored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State
Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
Bo Nix throws, runs No. 25 Oregon Ducks past No. 12 BYU: Game at a glance
This was the kind of performance Oregon needed — and hoped it would get — from Bo Nix. In a showcase of his accuracy, efficiency and mobility, Nix threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 35 yards and three scores to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 win over No. 12 BYU Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
What they’re saying nationally, in Provo after Oregon Ducks dominated BYU
No. 25 Oregon defeated No. 12 BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 2-1 entering Pac-12 play and picked up their largest win over a ranked team during the regular season since beating 51-27 at No. 20 Utah on Nov. 8, 2014. Here’s a roundup of...
Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
The Oregon State Beavers conclude the non-conference portion of the team’s 2022 schedule when it plays host to Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is the first time Oregon State and Montana State, of the FCS Big Sky Conference, have played. Montana State at Oregon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU
The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
How former Oregon players fared in Week 3
Tracking how former Oregon players and signees performed during Week 3 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 10 of 19 for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception and 11 carries for 29 yards in 41-12 loss to Penn State. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 1 of...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat BYU
Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first ranked win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Well that was fun. That was a lot of fun with a special, special crowd. We knew that...
Oregon Ducks offense shows capability of big plays, old school clock management while beating BYU
Oregon showed its offense is capable on both hitting the gas and deliberately putting on the brakes. Against No. 12 BYU, which has become a perennial top 25 defense, the No. 25 Ducks opened with six straight scoring drives to build an insurmountable lead in a 41-20 win at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Those drives were for as few as four plays spanning roughly two minutes to a majestic 13-play, 79-drive taking 5:33 off the clock that ended with a touchdown to make it 28-7 going into halftime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks much more smash than flash as they forge new identity in win over BYU
Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Sept. 17, 2022 — TheOregon Ducks are a … power football team?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (1-1); Kilani Sitake, 7th year (50-29) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live for FREE with...
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steve Jones (left foot) out vs. BYU
Oregon offensive lineman Steven Jones will not play in Saturday’s game against BYU. Jones has a walking boot on his left foot and is not in pads during pregame warmups at Autzen Stadium. The fifth-year junior, who started the first two games of the season. was not at practice...
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Christian Wright, Oregon State’s projected starting point guard for ‘22-23, out indefinitely with knee injury
Oregon State sophomore guard Christian Wright, who transferred from Georgia last spring, is expected to miss a significant part of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury. Wright, projected to become the Beavers’ starting point guard this season, suffered the injury during the Beavers’ overseas trip to Italy in August.
What Oregon Ducks can try to apply from how Baylor contained BYU’s run game
Oregon and BYU haven’t met in nearly 16 years, but there is plenty of familiarity among the coaching staffs and schematic similarities that could come into play during Saturday’s marquee matchup. No. 12 BYU is coming off a double-overtime win over Baylor, who runs a similar defense to...
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: how to follow Portland’s final preseason game
What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Saturday, September 17, 6pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at amshockey.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0