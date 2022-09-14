ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

kezi.com

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
BOZEMAN, MT
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State

Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU

The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon players fared in Week 3

Tracking how former Oregon players and signees performed during Week 3 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 10 of 19 for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception and 11 carries for 29 yards in 41-12 loss to Penn State. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 1 of...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat BYU

Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first ranked win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Well that was fun. That was a lot of fun with a special, special crowd. We knew that...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offense shows capability of big plays, old school clock management while beating BYU

Oregon showed its offense is capable on both hitting the gas and deliberately putting on the brakes. Against No. 12 BYU, which has become a perennial top 25 defense, the No. 25 Ducks opened with six straight scoring drives to build an insurmountable lead in a 41-20 win at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Those drives were for as few as four plays spanning roughly two minutes to a majestic 13-play, 79-drive taking 5:33 off the clock that ended with a touchdown to make it 28-7 going into halftime.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: how to follow Portland’s final preseason game

What: The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Saturday, September 17, 6pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at winterhawks.com. Possible audio coverage at amshockey.com. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates.
PORTLAND, OR
