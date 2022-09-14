Oregon showed its offense is capable on both hitting the gas and deliberately putting on the brakes. Against No. 12 BYU, which has become a perennial top 25 defense, the No. 25 Ducks opened with six straight scoring drives to build an insurmountable lead in a 41-20 win at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Those drives were for as few as four plays spanning roughly two minutes to a majestic 13-play, 79-drive taking 5:33 off the clock that ended with a touchdown to make it 28-7 going into halftime.

EUGENE, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO