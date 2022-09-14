FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Northern counties again start the day with areas of patchy fog this Friday morning. With morning low temperatures in the mid 50s and otherwise mostly clear skies, the weather is set to repeat this afternoon what we have seen each day to wind down the work week. The fog will lift as skies remain mostly sunny and highs climb into the low 80s. Summer-like weather will persist through the weekend with mostly sunny skies, daytime highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the low 60s. Conditions will be dry until late Sunday night into early Monday morning when a few scattered shower could enter the forecast.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO