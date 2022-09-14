Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm weekend ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The beautiful weather will continue right into the weekend. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night. There is still a chance of patchy fog developing late tonight. Temperatures will continue to warm, and Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures well into the 80s. No rain is expected until Monday, and the chance of rain then is low.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Pleasant Sunday, next round of rain on the horizon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Summer-like weather is hanging around for the rest of the weekend, but some changes are on the way. Saturday evening will stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop pretty quickly through the 70s by sunset. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Another morning with patchy fog, then sunny Friday & weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Northern counties again start the day with areas of patchy fog this Friday morning. With morning low temperatures in the mid 50s and otherwise mostly clear skies, the weather is set to repeat this afternoon what we have seen each day to wind down the work week. The fog will lift as skies remain mostly sunny and highs climb into the low 80s. Summer-like weather will persist through the weekend with mostly sunny skies, daytime highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the low 60s. Conditions will be dry until late Sunday night into early Monday morning when a few scattered shower could enter the forecast.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Maple and get ready for Pawject Runway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Meet Maple: a feisty, friendly husky and the next star of Forever Home Friday!. Maple (who also goes by Ella) is 3-years-old and is looking for her forever home. Maple does great with adults and older kids, but not necessarily toddlers. If...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Ruoff Mortgage announces layoffs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Ruoff Mortgage Company officials sent a news release Friday afternoon, saying they have “reduced the size of their total work force” by about 4.6%. The release says those layoffs happened earlier this week. WPTA has reached out to the company...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into a crash last month that killed four people, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened back on Aug. 3 on State Road 19 south of County Road 44. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man acquitted of murder in 2019 now convicted on federal gun charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of a federal firearm offense. The office says Henry Underwood was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a...
