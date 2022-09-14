Conductor Mina Zikri leads the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, Lira Ensemble, and the Northbrook Symphony into a vibrant, family-oriented performance season

It was a hot, late summer Saturday, and my son and I had come to the Chicago Botanic Garden for an outdoor playdate with some friends. To our surprise and delight, the band Mucca Pazza was performing there that afternoon as part of a series of events called Flourish, a celebration of the garden’s 50th anniversary. We walked quite a bit to see them play, all the way to a new event space within the garden called the Rookery. The area features a series of interactive living castles sculpted out of willow saplings by artist Patrick Dougherty, placed across from a pond. The whole picturesque scene was the perfect background for the explosion of sound, color, and joy radiating from Mucca Pazza, a punk marching band formed in 2004 and composed of “30-odd members” playing all kinds of brass, string, and percussion instruments, influenced by the likes of Bach, Charles Mingus, Rush, and Duke Ellington.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO