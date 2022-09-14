Conductor Mina Zikri leads the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, Lira Ensemble, and the Northbrook Symphony into a vibrant, family-oriented performance season

Read full article on original website
Lightfoot, Brown: Mexican Independence should be celebrated, but Friday night ‘went across the line’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago met in Pilsen Saturday afternoon to discuss public safety strategy amid continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
CHICAGO READER
People’s Music Fest, Queen! at Ravinia, Podlasie reopening, and more
If you’re a fan of music and Reader staff writer Kelly Garcia’s Riot Fest coverage, this event is for you! From 2-8 PM, the all-ages People’s Music Fest, which calls attention to the impact of festivals on Douglass Park and its neighbors, is happening at Cermak and Marshall. Performers include Bussy Qween Power Trip, Ghost and Bell, the Breathing Light, Electric Mothership, and more. There will also be an open mike, as well as arts and goods from local vendors. Unlike Riot Fest, it’s free, and it’s designed to keep money circulating locally while getting Chicagoans elbow-to-elbow for some fun. Go to Instagram for more information. (MC)
CHICAGO READER
Chicago House Music symposium, cheese workshop, music, and more
It’s day one of the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference, which runs through Sunday 9/18. Today’s the symposium portion of this free four-day event. At the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th), there will be a slate of panels focused on the history, culture, and business of house music: the House Music Entrepreneur’s Journey (5:30-6:30 PM), Comeback or Come Up? House Music in 2022 (7-8 PM), and a Fireside Chat with veteran dance music executive Patrick Moxey (8:30-9:45 PM). Participants are industry veterans such as DJs, producers, label owners, and music journalists including The TRiiBE cofounder and editor-in-chief Tiffany Walden. The rest of the weekend will involve music, music, and—did we mention music? Check out DCASE’s website for a complete schedule, including a headliner performance by Ten City on Friday night. (MC)
CHICAGO READER
Some best bets for the fall harvest of performance
THEATER (Kerry Reid) Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) dedicates this year’s fifth annual Destinos festival to the memory of cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, who died in August. The citywide celebration, timed to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15-10/15), offers a chance to sample work by homegrown Latinx companies, including Marquette Park’s Teatro Tariakuri, whose artistic director, Karla Galván, stars in the comic solo by Tomás Urtusástegui, Bruna la Bruja Bruta (9/17-10/16); Teatro Vista with the world premiere of Paloma Nozicka’s psychological thriller, Enough to Let the Light In (at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 9/21-10/23); and UrbanTheater Company‘s Evolution of a Sonero (9/29-10/23), a solo by Flaco Navaja.
CHICAGO READER
A fall full of film
It’s almost autumn, which means it’s time to put on our sweaters, light up our pumpkin spice-scented candles, and watch Hocus Pocus on DVD for the thousandth time. Or, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, check out what the Chicago film scene has to offer this fall. From horror movie fests and indie short films to the best in queer and international cinema, you’re guaranteed to find something new to watch this season. And with even more film event lineups—like the Black Harvest International Film Festival and the 34th Annual Polish Film Festival—yet to be announced, this fall is shaping up to be a wildly entertaining one.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
CHICAGO READER
Northlight plans its Evanston homecoming
It’s a fool’s exercise, listing the Chicago theaters that have come and gone over the past quarter century. I tried but gave up when I hit 24 at 17 years in. From Angel Island to Zebra Crossing, it’s a list that speaks to the ephemeral nature of both the art form and the waves of artists that come and go in a brutal business.
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
Horse-riding side saddle escaramuzas keep centuries-old Mexican sport alive in south suburbs
South suburban Escaramuzas are keeping a centuries-old Mexican sport alive from the left side of the horse.
CHICAGO READER
Reading house’s history from its used records
Chicagoans don’t need an excuse to talk about house music, but when the biggest pop star in the world drops a record indebted to house, you can expect more than just a conversation. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has effectively evangelized for this Chicago-born sound since the album came out in July, not least because she shaped it with help from major players in the genre’s history. Pop critic, dance-music historian, and Reader contributor Michaelangelo Matos has noted in the New York Times that Renaissance track “Cozy” obliquely references Adonis’s 1986 Trax Records heater “No Way Back” with its sly bass line, and it also includes contributions from two Chicago natives who built careers during later waves of house: Honey Dijon and Curtis Alan Jones (aka Green Velvet, fka Cajmere).
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
Chicago Offers Free Security Cameras To Qualifying Residents
Here's how you can get yours.
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO READER
Marching for joy
It was a hot, late summer Saturday, and my son and I had come to the Chicago Botanic Garden for an outdoor playdate with some friends. To our surprise and delight, the band Mucca Pazza was performing there that afternoon as part of a series of events called Flourish, a celebration of the garden’s 50th anniversary. We walked quite a bit to see them play, all the way to a new event space within the garden called the Rookery. The area features a series of interactive living castles sculpted out of willow saplings by artist Patrick Dougherty, placed across from a pond. The whole picturesque scene was the perfect background for the explosion of sound, color, and joy radiating from Mucca Pazza, a punk marching band formed in 2004 and composed of “30-odd members” playing all kinds of brass, string, and percussion instruments, influenced by the likes of Bach, Charles Mingus, Rush, and Duke Ellington.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
cwbchicago.com
Shots fired steps away from ‘Chicago Fire’ set; yet another scare for Chicago film community
A gunman opened fire just yards from where NBC’s Chicago Fire television show was filming on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon, according to law enforcement and industry sources. No injuries were reported, but a film industry source said the “full cast” was on-scene, and three cameras were rolling when the gunfire broke out around 1:55 p.m.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Why Chicago’s geysers erupted during storm
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon: Chicago’s water spouts were no geothermal reaction. Instead, plumbers and city officials said they were caused by air trapped in the sewers during the heavy rains.
