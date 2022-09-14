ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conductor Mina Zikri leads the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, Lira Ensemble, and the Northbrook Symphony into a vibrant, family-oriented performance season

 3 days ago
CHICAGO READER

People’s Music Fest, Queen! at Ravinia, Podlasie reopening, and more

If you’re a fan of music and Reader staff writer Kelly Garcia’s Riot Fest coverage, this event is for you! From 2-8 PM, the all-ages People’s Music Fest, which calls attention to the impact of festivals on Douglass Park and its neighbors, is happening at Cermak and Marshall. Performers include Bussy Qween Power Trip, Ghost and Bell, the Breathing Light, Electric Mothership, and more. There will also be an open mike, as well as arts and goods from local vendors. Unlike Riot Fest, it’s free, and it’s designed to keep money circulating locally while getting Chicagoans elbow-to-elbow for some fun. Go to Instagram for more information. (MC)
CHICAGO READER

Chicago House Music symposium, cheese workshop, music, and more

It’s day one of the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference, which runs through Sunday 9/18. Today’s the symposium portion of this free four-day event. At the Logan Center for the Arts (915 E. 60th), there will be a slate of panels focused on the history, culture, and business of house music: the House Music Entrepreneur’s Journey (5:30-6:30 PM), Comeback or Come Up? House Music in 2022 (7-8 PM), and a Fireside Chat with veteran dance music executive Patrick Moxey (8:30-9:45 PM). Participants are industry veterans such as DJs, producers, label owners, and music journalists including The TRiiBE cofounder and editor-in-chief Tiffany Walden. The rest of the weekend will involve music, music, and—did we mention music? Check out DCASE’s website for a complete schedule, including a headliner performance by Ten City on Friday night. (MC)
CHICAGO READER

Some best bets for the fall harvest of performance

THEATER (Kerry Reid) Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) dedicates this year’s fifth annual Destinos festival to the memory of cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, who died in August. The citywide celebration, timed to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15-10/15), offers a chance to sample work by homegrown Latinx companies, including Marquette Park’s Teatro Tariakuri, whose artistic director, Karla Galván, stars in the comic solo by Tomás Urtusástegui, Bruna la Bruja Bruta (9/17-10/16); Teatro Vista with the world premiere of Paloma Nozicka’s psychological thriller, Enough to Let the Light In (at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 9/21-10/23); and UrbanTheater Company‘s Evolution of a Sonero (9/29-10/23), a solo by Flaco Navaja.
CHICAGO READER

A fall full of film

It’s almost autumn, which means it’s time to put on our sweaters, light up our pumpkin spice-scented candles, and watch Hocus Pocus on DVD for the thousandth time. Or, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, check out what the Chicago film scene has to offer this fall. From horror movie fests and indie short films to the best in queer and international cinema, you’re guaranteed to find something new to watch this season. And with even more film event lineups—like the Black Harvest International Film Festival and the 34th Annual Polish Film Festival—yet to be announced, this fall is shaping up to be a wildly entertaining one.
CHICAGO READER

Northlight plans its Evanston homecoming

It’s a fool’s exercise, listing the Chicago theaters that have come and gone over the past quarter century. I tried but gave up when I hit 24 at 17 years in. From Angel Island to Zebra Crossing, it’s a list that speaks to the ephemeral nature of both the art form and the waves of artists that come and go in a brutal business.
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO READER

Reading house’s history from its used records

Chicagoans don’t need an excuse to talk about house music, but when the biggest pop star in the world drops a record indebted to house, you can expect more than just a conversation. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has effectively evangelized for this Chicago-born sound since the album came out in July, not least because she shaped it with help from major players in the genre’s history. Pop critic, dance-music historian, and Reader contributor Michaelangelo Matos has noted in the New York Times that Renaissance track “Cozy” obliquely references Adonis’s 1986 Trax Records heater “No Way Back” with its sly bass line, and it also includes contributions from two Chicago natives who built careers during later waves of house: Honey Dijon and Curtis Alan Jones (aka Green Velvet, fka Cajmere).
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO READER

Marching for joy

It was a hot, late summer Saturday, and my son and I had come to the Chicago Botanic Garden for an outdoor playdate with some friends. To our surprise and delight, the band Mucca Pazza was performing there that afternoon as part of a series of events called Flourish, a celebration of the garden’s 50th anniversary. We walked quite a bit to see them play, all the way to a new event space within the garden called the Rookery. The area features a series of interactive living castles sculpted out of willow saplings by artist Patrick Dougherty, placed across from a pond. The whole picturesque scene was the perfect background for the explosion of sound, color, and joy radiating from Mucca Pazza, a punk marching band formed in 2004 and composed of “30-odd members” playing all kinds of brass, string, and percussion instruments, influenced by the likes of Bach, Charles Mingus, Rush, and Duke Ellington.
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Why Chicago’s geysers erupted during storm

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon: Chicago’s water spouts were no geothermal reaction. Instead, plumbers and city officials said they were caused by air trapped in the sewers during the heavy rains.
