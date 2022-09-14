Read full article on original website
Harvest Texarkana Hosts Annual Hunger Action Luncheon Sept. 27
Starting September 1, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the U.S. Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate in...
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
Run ‘Teal’ There’s A Cure 5k September 24 In Texarkana
The 'Run Teal There's A Cure' 5k will be on September, 24 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The month of September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this great 5k is a chance for you to get involved. The race is presented by Newk's Cares, and this is what the company had to say about 'Newks Cares':
Don’t be a Victim – Register Now for Women’s Self-Defense Class in October
It's a sad reality but recent news stories about women out taking a jog and then being abducted and killed remind us all that as women we need to learn several ways to protect ourselves. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will have a women’s self-defense training class on Wednesday, October,...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown
Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
Exchange Your Delicious Recipes At The PJ Ahern Home September 24
The fifth annual 'Recipe Exchange' will take place at the PJ Ahern House on Saturday, September 24 from 2 to 4 PM. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this great upcoming event:. Join the Texarkana Museums System on Saturday September 24, 2:00-4:00 p.m., for the...
Furture Entrepreneurs Listen up! This Program Can Help You
So you have a great idea for a business but how do you go about it and make it a reality? This program is for you. It's the “Start Smart, Grow Smart” entrepreneurship program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Applications are now being accepted from entrepreneurs. If...
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
Harvest Regional Food Bank Brings Relief To New Boston Next Week
For anyone living in or around the New Boston area of Bowie County, if you need help with food boxes, Harvest Regional Food Bank is coming your way next week. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning a distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to Texas residents only on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Greater Texarkana Young Professionals ‘Destination Downtown’ September 30
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals present "Destination Downtown" on September 30 in historic downtown Texarkana. This yearly event is held in the fall and this is what the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals had to say about this upcoming event:. Every fall Greater Texarkana Young Professionals hosts our annual event, Destination...
There Are 13 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'PHED' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'The Moss Brothers', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
‘Family Violence’ Tops The List For This Week’s Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
We read about "Assaults" every week, with usually no shortage thereof, but for whatever reason, this week we seem to have a rash with the sub-heading of "Family Violence." Read more about those and many more crimes in the weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Active Shooter Training Underway for Texarkana Police Officers
Now that a new school year has begun, the Texarkana, Texas Police Department is fully aware of the recent school shootings that have threatened our communities all across America. TTPD officers have been going through vigorous training exercises to learn what to do if a Texarkana school were to have...
Texarkana About to Get Buff With New Store Opening This Fall
Things are about to get buff in Texarkana! The nationwide retailer Buff City Soap will be opening a new location this fall next door to Target. Right now the store is being transformed and prepped for a fall opening date yet to be determined. A peek through the window. Buff...
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
You Can Learn To Do Your Own Charcuterie Boards September 1
You can learn to do your own charcuterie board on Thursday at The Village Floral and Gifts in Wake Village Texas. You have seen them haven't you those Charcuterie boards that everyone is posting on their social media?. The very definition of Charcuterie Boards is a meat and cheese display,...
