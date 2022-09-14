Read full article on original website
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
vincennespbs.org
Red died a quarter century ago
Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.
MyWabashValley.com
Fall festivities begin in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Marshall’s Autumn Festival is underway at the Courthouse Square. Festivities will continue through Sunday. This year, there are many activities including a 5k, fish fry, beer garden, cakewalk and a parade with over 100 entries. WTWO along with several staff members are participating in the parade that is set for Saturday.
wamwamfm.com
Car Fest And Cruize-In Tomorrow
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest and Cruiz-In is set for this weekend at Eastside Park in Washington. This is the 44th year for the Classic Car Show and celebration, and Club Member Shane Matthews tells us the Cruiz Route on Saturday night will once again be the same…. The cruiz...
MyWabashValley.com
Community members spend a relaxing night along the Wabash River
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – Community members and residents gathered along side the Wabash River for the 2nd annual Moonlight on the Wabash. Riverscape hosted the annual event at Fairbanks Park. Those who attended enjoyed a relaxing evening with jazz music and food. This event was held to transform the riverfront into an active place for local communities.
MyWabashValley.com
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
MyWabashValley.com
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
MyWabashValley.com
Implicit bias training offered to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, local organizations helped train participants on how to manage certain situations in the workplace and community. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Greater Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce offered two training sessions on implicit bias.
wamwamfm.com
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
MyWabashValley.com
Rose-Hulman falls to Albion College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman Football team dropped to 0-3 after a 49-17 loss to Albion College on Saturday afternoon. Miguel Robertson threw for a career high 259 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Huery had 108 yards receiving and a score in the loss. For Albion...
MyWabashValley.com
Riley Masonic Lodge pork chop dinner
The annual Riley Masonic Lodge #390’s smoked pork chop dinner will be held Saturday, September 17 at the lodge. Dinner hours run from 4 to 7 p.m. with a cost of just $12 per meal. Each meal includes a smoked pork chop, homemade potato salad, green beans, bread, and a drink.
WTHI
TERRE HAUTE PREPARES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES
"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles. More and more car companies are introducing electric vehicles to their line-ups. But, is Terre Haute ready to serve those with these types of vehicles?
MyWabashValley.com
Goin’ 2 the Endzone scoreboard
WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — Goin’ 2 The Endzone has got you covered on several football games across the Wabash Valley. Owen Valley remains undefeated, THS is on the road and much more. Below are the final scores from games in Indiana and Illinois. Bloomington North 55 – Terre...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
MyWabashValley.com
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
Journal Review
Annual fish fry begins today
WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
WTHI
One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
MyWabashValley.com
Very warm weekend
Tropical Atlantic getting busy again. New system has developed and will move toward the islands over the weekend. Space station visible tonight. High of 83 and low of 58 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south breeze. Temps are mild. Dew points still not too bad. Heat index not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite and radar are all clear. Next two days are looking good for the weekend. Some rain Monday and again later on Thursday. Temps will warm even more next week and then cooler later next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 63. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 86. Few showers Monday and hot after that, cooler later next week.
