Best Restaurant Views in Billings Are No More. Petroleum Club Closes
The Petroleum Club is now permanently closed. Situated on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, the swanky private club abruptly closed this week. We found out when a member of our sales department called to go over some details regarding an event we were planning to host at the club later this fall.
New crosswalk on Montana Ave. in Billings
Historic Montana Avenue in Billings, Montana, is getting a new flashing pedestrian crosswalk to improve the street’s safety and walkability. As Michelle Williams with the Historic Montana Avenue Association explains, this project has been a big topic for years. Efforts have already started to maintain safety on the street,...
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights
One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
3 weekends left of Farmer’s Market: Here’s what to expect
Only three weekends are left of the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market hosted in downtown Billings at 2nd Avenue North and Broadway intersection. The Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from July 16 until October 1, starting at 8 am and going until noon. With close to 60 vendors in...
The magical delight of music
It’s your chance to meet some of the amazing musicians of the Billings Symphony Saturday morning in Billings. The BSO invites all children and their parents to enjoy a morning at the Billings Public Library to take part in a musical instrument Petting Zoo. How cool is this?! Wow! Super fun.
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
Billings gas siphoning thieves getting creative
Multiple gas siphoning events in Billings are leading car owners to purchase anti-siphon valves or locking gas caps - but will it be enough to stop these thieves?
Check for flammables – 2 local fires point to dry conditions
We’ve had a record heat stretch in August and part of September in Billings and surrounding counties. While the autumn is a beautiful season, we’re coming into leaves falling and winds blowing. Firefighters are asking everyone to do some easy and quick fireproofing. In fact, a detached garage,...
Tumbleweed program hosts first Camper raffle
The Tumbleweed program in Billings, Montana, announced its first annual camper raffle on Wednesday, helping to raise funds needed for the nonprofit’s vision to end youth homelessness. According to the press release, Bretz RV & Marine and Steve and Missy Langlas from Langlas and Associates generously donated a 2022...
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year
A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
Robbery suspect on the loose; BPD searching for him
Billings Police Department’s Sgt. Peterson says officers are searching for a Hispanic or Native American male in his early 20s last seen wearing dark clothing that reportedly held up a business shortly after midnight Thursday. The robbery happened near the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Billings. The man...
Suspect flees after alleged armed robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told...
Multiple-structure fire in Laurel sends one to hospital
Laurel Police Department Sgt. Jared Anglin said the fire department was able to control the fire before it spread to surrounding homes.
2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings. According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired. Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female...
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Rifle and machete used in Billings robbery; Two arrested
Two suspects forced their way into an RV in the parking area in the 4700 block of King Avenue Friday afternoon in Billings. One round was fired during the fight and BPD Officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects a short time later, according to Sgt.Milam.
