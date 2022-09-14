Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals councilor at center of social media controversy
Controversy surrounds Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort, who is the subject of a special council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, regarding possible sanctions for inappropriate use of social media and failure to fulfill a public information request. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief at a...
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Economists: North Texas could feel major impacts of railroad workers strike
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A possible freight rail workers' strike could cause massive supply chain disruptions to our economy, economists say.Two unions are at odds with the railroads over pay, attendance policies, and sick leave. This comes as stock prices take a tumble due to continued reports of inflation. Economists predict that it could cost the American economy $2 billion a day if workers go on strike. "It could be catastrophic," said Guy Brown, Executive Director of the Hutchins Economic Development. Brown said that in his city, which sits where part of the southern Dallas County Inland...
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
How long you have to work to afford a mortgage in Texas, Austin
A new study shows just how long Americans need to work to be able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays County downgraded to low COVID risk as Fayette County jumps to high risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
Important dates to remember about voter registration, mail ballots ahead of Texas election
Voting advocates are alerting Texans to important dates they should remember in order to cast a ballot in the upcoming November election.
Heat remains for several days
Autumn begins Thursday at 8:04 p.m. However, it will feel like early August. -- Rich Segal
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
October forecast: Here’s the Central Texas outlook
Recent improvement in the drought may go the other direction again as one of our wettest months looks drier.
District director for U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores resigns
The district director for Texas’ newest congresswoman, Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, recently resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
KVUE
Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.
TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
Comments / 0