ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals councilor at center of social media controversy

Controversy surrounds Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort, who is the subject of a special council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, regarding possible sanctions for inappropriate use of social media and failure to fulfill a public information request. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief at a...
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
CBS DFW

Economists: North Texas could feel major impacts of railroad workers strike

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A possible freight rail workers' strike could cause massive supply chain disruptions to our economy, economists say.Two unions are at odds with the railroads over pay, attendance policies, and sick leave. This comes as stock prices take a tumble due to continued reports of inflation. Economists predict that it could cost the American economy $2 billion a day if workers go on strike. "It could be catastrophic," said Guy Brown, Executive Director of the Hutchins Economic Development. Brown said that in his city, which sits where part of the southern Dallas County Inland...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Granite Shoals, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#City Hall#N Philips Ranch Road#Fedex
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
EAGLE PASS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
KVUE

Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.

TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.
102.9 WBLM

I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There

Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy