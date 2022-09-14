Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher at a quarterback crossroads

As the 12th Man turns it’s attention to the Aggies matchup with the Miami Hurricanes in Week 3, there have likely been sleepless nights in the football offices, as Jimbo Fisher, Demayune Craig, and the rest of the offensive staff ponder whether they need to make a change at quarterback.

Through 2 games, Haynes King has struggled with poise and consistency. Against Appalachian State, the game looked too fast for him as he hesitated time and again to make decisions.

With a loss on their record in the early part of the season, the margin for error for the 2022 Aggies has vanished, and with it, the time to wait for things to click for King has been Thanos snapped as well.

With a veteran like Max Johnson, and his 14 career SEC games, and 19 total appearances, as the backup, the Aggies have a strong floor for the Quarterback position, and while King initially provided hope that he could elevate the ceiling at the position, he has dipped below the level of the floor that Johnson provides.

If Fisher isn’t confident that King can “get it”, and quickly, he needs to go ahead and make the change to Johnson.

It’s likely that King gets the start against Miami, but the leash on the young signal caller in just his 5th career start will be very short.

