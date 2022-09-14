Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
buzzfeednews.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made fun of the ongoing water crisis in Jackson on Friday, just a day after the state lifted a weeks-long boil water advisory, that left more than 150,000 people in the capital city without clean water in their homes. “I’ve got to tell you it is...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5. The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions: Water Plant Operator Electrician Maintenance Worker Engineer Police Recruit Police Officer Detention Officer HVAC Technician Fire Recruit Accoutnant Court Clerk Zookeeper […]
WLBT
Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
Essence
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba: "It's Not A Matter Of If These Systems Will Fail Again, It's A Matter Of When"
Jackson, Mississippi's boil water notice was lifted Thursday, but the city's water problems run deeper than that, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba tells ESSENCE. After nearly seven weeks of urgent water treatment issues in Jackson, Mississippi, the city’s boil water notice was lifted on Thursday. An online statement from the city...
mississippifreepress.org
‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System
Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
WAPT
Governor says it's unlikely Jackson will operate the city's water system again
JACKSON, Miss. — Now that Jackson'sboil-water advisory has been lifted, many are asking who is going to be in charge of the city's water system. "I don't think it's very likely that the city is going to operate the water system in the city of Jackson any time soon, if ever again," Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday.
Southern Poverty Law Center
‘They let us down’: Water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, flows from systemic racism
Brooke Floyd lives with her husband and twin children on a cul-de-sac in a leafy, middle-class neighborhood in the historic capital city of her state. Chastity Bass, a single mother, lives with her five children in a considerably poorer section of that same city, in a small apartment that is part of an affordable housing complex.
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Woman shot inside Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
WAPT
'It was best for me to move out of the way,' former Jackson public works leader says
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlin King said it was time for him to leave the Jackson Public Works Department as new leadership prepares to take over. King was the director of the department until he was reassigned less than two weeks ago to the deputy director position. On Wednesday, King resigned.
nypressnews.com
The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep
Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
WLBT
Judge to determine whether election commissioner’s trial will go forward October 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge could decide as early as next week whether a Hinds County election commissioner’s embezzlement case will go to trial in October. At a hearing on Friday, Justice Jess Dickinson spoke with attorneys to determine the fate of several motions filed in the state’s case against District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson.
JSU’s home game could affect access to UMMC’s campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said the public could expect delayed access to the campus on Saturday, September 17. Heavy traffic is expected around the campus because of the Jackson State University (JSU) football game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Game time is at 1:00 […]
Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday in Mississippi's capital city after nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said. “We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference. But a state health department official, Jim Craig, said concerns...
Mississippi woman indicted in April shooting that involved grandmother, boyfriend
A Mississippi woman has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence after reportedly shooting her grandmother and boyfriend. Keonna Rogers, 23, of Vicksburg, is accused of the shooting that reportedly happened during an argument at a home on South Street in Vicksburg. Police reports say the shooting took...
