'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5. The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions: Water Plant Operator Electrician Maintenance Worker Engineer Police Recruit Police Officer Detention Officer HVAC Technician Fire Recruit Accoutnant Court Clerk Zookeeper […]
Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System

Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Woman shot inside Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep

Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
JSU’s home game could affect access to UMMC’s campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said the public could expect delayed access to the campus on Saturday, September 17. Heavy traffic is expected around the campus because of the Jackson State University (JSU) football game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Game time is at 1:00 […]
