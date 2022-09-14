ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
AthlonSports.com

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Sends A Clear Message To Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL's 2022 season began, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus sent a clear message to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he said on Twitter.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys

A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
Sean Payton Has A Blunt Warning For Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

There could be plenty of quarterback movement during the NFL's 2022 season. In fact, Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton expects eight teams to have a quarterback controversy at some point this year. Tua Tagovailoa could be involved in one of those quarterback controversies. In speaking with FS1's Colin Cowherd this...
AthlonSports.com

Several Notable NFL Players Missing From Thursday's Practices

Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 season is almost here. It begins this Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams. For the rest of the League, practices resumed today in preparation of Sunday's games. Unfortunately, there's an unusual amount of NFL stars who missed Thursday's...
Kansas City Chiefs Announce 7 Players Will Be 'Inactive' For Tonight's Week 2 Game

Just moments from now, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the rival Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes and Co. won't be at full strength. Kansas City has announced that seven players will be "inactive" for tonight's AFC West battle on Prime Video. That list includes: running back Ronald Jones, kicker Harrison Butker, quarterback Shane Buechele, linebacker Jack Cochrane, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive end Malik Herring.
KANSAS CITY, MO

