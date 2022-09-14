LOS ANGELES - The family of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos wants to spread awareness after the Bernstein High School student died after collapsing from fentanyl poisoning Tuesday. The parents of two teen girls became concerned after their daughters did not return home from school and reported them missing Tuesday evening. The stepfather of one of the girls began driving around in search of his stepdaughter and kept circling back to her school.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO