Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Bell Gardens shooting: Police searching for shooter
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue...
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
foxla.com
Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
foxla.com
Bernstein High School overdose: Person detained in investigation of 15-year-old girl's death
LOS ANGELES - Authorities confirmed Thursday that a possible suspect was detained in connection with the fatal overdose of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos who died on the Bernstein High School campus in Hollywood after buying drugs with her friend at a nearby park. Her friend also overdosed on the school campus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside may be connected to more crimes: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Riverside back in May, according to police. Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, and Roderick Johnson, 39, of. , were arrested this week. SUGGESTED: 4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks. According to police,...
foxla.com
Gun man was holding when he was shot by police was an airsoft gun: LAPD
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Saturday after LAPD says he answered the door with a rifle in hand. Police confirmed Saturday night that that gun was in fact an airsoft gun.
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
foxla.com
LAPD arrests 2 teens accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to students in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills resulting in the recent overdoses of high school students in the Hollywood area, including a 15-year-old girl who died on the Bernstein High School campus.
foxla.com
'We won't see our Melanie grow': Family speaks after 15-year-old girl dies from fentanyl poisoning
LOS ANGELES - The family of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos wants to spread awareness after the Bernstein High School student died after collapsing from fentanyl poisoning Tuesday. The parents of two teen girls became concerned after their daughters did not return home from school and reported them missing Tuesday evening. The stepfather of one of the girls began driving around in search of his stepdaughter and kept circling back to her school.
foxla.com
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations
PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
foxla.com
'These kids come from good families': Dad of teen girl who survived fentanyl scare speaks out
LOS ANGELES - The father of a 15-year-old girl who survived an apparent fentanyl poisoning on school grounds Tuesday spoke to FOX 11 about the incident. Gregory Wheatley said his daughter, Heather, was hospitalized for days following the poisoning at Bernstein High School Tuesday. She is now out of the hospital.
foxla.com
How PnB Rock's stolen chain could help solve his murder
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - As the investigation continues into the killing of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, police are hoping the custom diamond-encrusted chain that was stolen from him will lead them to the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department has warned local pawn...
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
foxla.com
'Mom, the Jeep is gone!': SUV gets carried away by powerful debris flow
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking dash camera video captured the moments a Jeep SUV was being dragged away from the family's driveway in San Bernardino County. The family, who lives in Forest Falls, also shared a cell phone video, where viewers can hear one of the family member's son yell, "Mom, the Jeep is gone!"
Comments / 0