Riverside County, CA

Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Riverside County, CA
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
'We won't see our Melanie grow': Family speaks after 15-year-old girl dies from fentanyl poisoning

LOS ANGELES - The family of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos wants to spread awareness after the Bernstein High School student died after collapsing from fentanyl poisoning Tuesday. The parents of two teen girls became concerned after their daughters did not return home from school and reported them missing Tuesday evening. The stepfather of one of the girls began driving around in search of his stepdaughter and kept circling back to her school.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations

PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
PALMDALE, CA
How PnB Rock's stolen chain could help solve his murder

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - As the investigation continues into the killing of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles, police are hoping the custom diamond-encrusted chain that was stolen from him will lead them to the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department has warned local pawn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
TORRANCE, CA

