Prince William assured a well wisher that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s beloved corgis are going to be “looked after.” The newly minted Prince of Wales, 40, shared the update on Saturday, Sept. 17 as he graciously greeted mourners who waited in line for hours at Westminster Palace to pay respects to the longest reigning British monarch in history. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” Prince William said per a Sky News video. “They are going to be looked after fine,” he added to the woman.

PETS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO