KOCO
Westbound lanes of I-240 in Oklahoma City reopens following morning crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have reopened all lanes of Interstate 240 just west of South Anderson Road in Oklahoma City following an early morning crash. Authorities have narrowed the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 to one lane near South Anderson Road because of a crash. A FedEx truck crashed...
KOCO
Parts of Interstate 35 completely closed in Oklahoma City for resurfacing project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of Interstate 35 are now completely closed in Oklahoma City for a resurfacing project. It will be a traffic headache this weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers to avoid I-35 southbound from I-44 to I-40 until it re-opens on Monday. If you are...
OHP investigating deadly wrong-way crash in McClain County
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
KOCO
Part of Interstate 35 set to be closed all weekend for road work in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Make your plans now because getting around on the east side of Oklahoma City could be tough this weekend. Part of I-35 will be closed all weekend for road work. You’ll see signs like this near ramps and highway entrances as I-35 southbound between I-40 and I-44 will shut down completely this weekend from Friday night to Monday morning.
Blanchard man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Blanchard man died around midnight Wednesday after a rollover ATV accident.
Tractor Trailer Overturns, Spilling Truckload of Vibrators on Mustang Road
A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours. In video footage shot by Oklahoma 4 TV and News 9, hundreds of boxes are seen strewn about the road. “This is a semi that overturned...
News On 6
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
news9.com
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
KOCO
Bethany man arrested after hitting grandparents with vehicle, driving off
BETHANY, Okla. — Bethany police took a man into custody after they said he hit his grandparents with a vehicle, sending them to the hospital. The incident started Wednesday evening as an argument between the man and his grandparents. "An argument over the vehicle. He tried to leave with...
KOCO
Okarche police catch driver going 122 mph in 65 mph zone; issue warning to others
OKARCHE, Okla. — Okarche Police Department officials issued an urgent warning to others after an officer caught a speeder going 122 mph in a 65 mph zone. Because of this, police said they've been authorized to impound cars grossly disregarding speed limits and issue a ticket for reckless driving.
KOCO
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
news9.com
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
One injured in overnight shooting in Midwest City
One person is recovering after being shot in Midwest City on Monday morning.
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
