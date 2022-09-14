OKLAHOMA CITY — Make your plans now because getting around on the east side of Oklahoma City could be tough this weekend. Part of I-35 will be closed all weekend for road work. You’ll see signs like this near ramps and highway entrances as I-35 southbound between I-40 and I-44 will shut down completely this weekend from Friday night to Monday morning.

