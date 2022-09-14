Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
New Britain Herald
Norwalk man gets probation for lighting fire in New Britain apartment over debt issue
NEW BRITAIN – A Norwalk man has received a suspended jail sentence for lighting a fire in a New Britain residence. Michael Terry, 29, will be on probation for five years, a judge ordered during his sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court. A violation while on probation...
Register Citizen
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Bradford Daniel, 71, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Angela Phillipa Daniel, 58, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Makayla Milagros Torres, 21, 144 Tremont St. Flr. 1, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered, failure to carry reg/ins card, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Yesenia Santiago, 42, 45 Wilson...
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
New Britain Herald
Case against New Britain man arrested during drug sweep no longer set for trial
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man arrested in connection with an operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, which netted 11 other arrests, no longer appears set on a trial. Richard Tyson, 49, of 93 Clark St., had his matter on the trial lost for about two months...
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain man accused in shooting pursuing trial
NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain man is pursuing a trial in a case alleging he and another suspect shot at a man during a drive-by shooting, sending the victim to the hospital. Cyrus Torres, 23, of 62 John St., is free on $200,000 bond while he awaits the start of his trial – which has not yet been scheduled.
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Eddy Robert Cepeda, 28, 205 N Elm St., Torrington, disorderly conduct. James Bordreau, 34, 1 Washington St. Apt. 1, Wallingford, criminal attempt/sixth-degree larceny, second-degree failure to appear. Harold Patrick Hishon, 49, P.O Box 46, Willimantic, simple trespass, criminal impersonation, interfere w/ officer/resisting, two counts – second-degree failure to appear, violation...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Manchester man charged with kidnapping, witness intimidation
A Manchester man is accused of conspiring with his brother to intimidate a witness, according to the Tolland County State’s Attorney’s office. The man, Gustin Douglas, 28, was arrested by inspectors Monday and charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of tampering with a witness, conspiracy to commit that crime, and conspiracy to violate a protective order.
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Connecticut horse trainer pleads not guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An East Hampton woman, charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty related to horses she trained, entered a not guilty plea in Middletown Superior Court Thursday. Horse trainer Alexis Wall faces 20 counts of animal cruelty for her alleged abuse of horses that she...
Police: Tolland man arrested for threatening Rep. Nuccio
State Capitol Police arrested a Tolland man Tuesday on multiple charges of threatening Rep. Tammy Nuccio, R-Tolland. Justin Gagnon, 42, of Tolland, was charged with threatening in the second-degree, harassment in the second-degree, and breach of peace in the second-degree. Gagnon was released on a non-surety bond and is scheduled...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Luis Manuel Torres, 40, homeless, was charged Sept 4 with disorderly conduct. Adniel Alexis Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
Hartford police arrest man for filming witness testimony, threatening online
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he allegedly filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media. On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a tip regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a […]
