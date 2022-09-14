ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Bradford Daniel, 71, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Angela Phillipa Daniel, 58, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Makayla Milagros Torres, 21, 144 Tremont St. Flr. 1, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered, failure to carry reg/ins card, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Yesenia Santiago, 42, 45 Wilson...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man accused in shooting pursuing trial

NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain man is pursuing a trial in a case alleging he and another suspect shot at a man during a drive-by shooting, sending the victim to the hospital. Cyrus Torres, 23, of 62 John St., is free on $200,000 bond while he awaits the start of his trial – which has not yet been scheduled.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Eddy Robert Cepeda, 28, 205 N Elm St., Torrington, disorderly conduct. James Bordreau, 34, 1 Washington St. Apt. 1, Wallingford, criminal attempt/sixth-degree larceny, second-degree failure to appear. Harold Patrick Hishon, 49, P.O Box 46, Willimantic, simple trespass, criminal impersonation, interfere w/ officer/resisting, two counts – second-degree failure to appear, violation...
NEWINGTON, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with kidnapping, witness intimidation

A Manchester man is accused of conspiring with his brother to intimidate a witness, according to the Tolland County State’s Attorney’s office. The man, Gustin Douglas, 28, was arrested by inspectors Monday and charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of tampering with a witness, conspiracy to commit that crime, and conspiracy to violate a protective order.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Tolland man arrested for threatening Rep. Nuccio

State Capitol Police arrested a Tolland man Tuesday on multiple charges of threatening Rep. Tammy Nuccio, R-Tolland. Justin Gagnon, 42, of Tolland, was charged with threatening in the second-degree, harassment in the second-degree, and breach of peace in the second-degree. Gagnon was released on a non-surety bond and is scheduled...
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Luis Manuel Torres, 40, homeless, was charged Sept 4 with disorderly conduct. Adniel Alexis Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

