La Palma Bay House to Open in Sunny Isles Beach

Sunny Isles Beach will soon be home to a new Mediterranean restaurant concept. La Palma Bay House will open in Unit CU4 at 400 Sunny Isles Blvd ., according to a recently submitted plan review.

What Now confirmed the news with a representative of the restaurant on Wednesday. The representative said the restaurant would feature Mediterranean cuisine with a flexible menu. No further information about the restaurant’s menu and branding are available at this time.

The Sunny Isles Blvd location is situated next to the water, near the NE 163 rd St. drawbridge, not far from Mt. Sinai Primary & Specialty Care . Just across the bridge is Duffy’s Sports Grill and Fuego by Mana .

No opening date is yet available for La Palm Bay House. Stay tuned for updates as further details are revealed.

