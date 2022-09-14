ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

La Palma Bay House to Open in Sunny Isles Beach

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEyK5_0hvTo18k00

Sunny Isles Beach will soon be home to a new Mediterranean restaurant concept. La Palma Bay House will open in Unit CU4 at 400 Sunny Isles Blvd ., according to a recently submitted plan review.

What Now confirmed the news with a representative of the restaurant on Wednesday. The representative said the restaurant would feature Mediterranean cuisine with a flexible menu. No further information about the restaurant’s menu and branding are available at this time.

The Sunny Isles Blvd location is situated next to the water, near the NE 163 rd St. drawbridge, not far from Mt. Sinai Primary & Specialty Care . Just across the bridge is Duffy’s Sports Grill and Fuego by Mana .

No opening date is yet available for La Palm Bay House. Stay tuned for updates as further details are revealed.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

5 Charming Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami

Whether you're going for a girls' night out or dinner with your better half, these Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami are worth visiting. Miami is recognized for being a hub of Latin culture, and the restaurants in Miami present this culture on a plate. When Latin cuisine meets American, Peruvian, or Asian flavors, delicious fusion food is born. Our list features some of the best Latin-fusion restaurants in the Magic City that will surely delight and excite you!
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Palm Bay, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida

After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland

South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...
REDLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies

High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#La Palma#Travel Guide#Food Drink#Travel Info#What To Do#La Palm Bay House
Miami New Times

Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022

Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
edmidentity.com

Hocus Pocus Returns to Miami with a Stacked Lineup for Halloween Weekend

Hocus Pocus Miami is set to deliver three nights of scary good sets from Gorgon City, Sofi Tukker, Claptone, Recondite, and more!. After a wildly successful debut last year, Link Miami Rebels’ Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town in Hialeah – Miami, Florida, on October 28-30 to deliver a devilishly good selection of freaks, beats, and scary good b2bs. Miami stands as a beacon for American house culture, so what better way to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year than amongst the ghosts and ghouls at the very top of the scene?
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami ranks No. 5 in apartment development over the last 10 years

Miami is one of the top five U.S. cities for apartment development over the last decade, a recent study found. From 2013 to 2022, 12,401 apartments were delivered in Miami. Atlanta was No. 1 during that period with more than 21,000 units, followed by Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte, N.C., according to StorageCafe.
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
451
Followers
197
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy