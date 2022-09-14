Read full article on original website
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Longhorns Football Coach Steve Sarkisian Has The Most Stylish Wife (PHOTOS)
What a person wears to college events has become an interest for the past couple of years, much like the extravagant fashion during sorority rush, or "game day outfits" worn to Saturday football games. Some may say the wife of University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has the ultimate...
Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run
In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects. With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play. ...
No. 1 power forward attracts Duke recruiters
Montverde Academy (Fla.) is a prep powerhouse that has recently produced several Duke basketball talents. RJ Barrett in 2018. Dariq Whitehead in 2022. And Sean Stewart, a 2023 Blue Devil commit, transferred there for his upcoming senior season. Meanwhile, prime 2025 Duke target Cooper Flagg is at ...
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'
DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Texas vs. UTSA live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
Texas has a lot of reasons to be optimistic after its closer-than-expected 20-19 loss to Alabama last weekend, but the No. 21 Longhorns have little time to relax as a Week 3 matchup with UTSA, the favorite to win the Conference USA championship, awaits on Saturday. The Roadrunners are headed to Austin, Texas, and look more than ready to provide another tough nonconference challenge for Texas in front of its fans.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
Appalachian State vs. Troy: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Troy Trojans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Mountaineers and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
LOOK: Alabama fans' top tweets ahead of Week 3 matchup with ULM
Alabama escaped a close game against the Texas Longhorns on the road for Week 2. Now, the Crimson Tide returns home for a Week 3 matchup against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Alabama fans from across the country have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement for the game and talk about college football topics including other SEC teams and what went down last week.
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-0 The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide rolls past Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama scored on a long touchdown pass, a pick-six and a blocked punt. And that was just the first six minutes. Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Texas vs. UTSA score: Live updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 21 Texas is holding off an upset-minded UTSA with a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners had the ball with a chance to take the lead late in the third quarter, but defensive back Jahdae Barron nabbed a tipped ball and brought it back 43 yards for a touchdown to stretch the lead to two scores.
