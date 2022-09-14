ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said.

The National Transportation Safety Board released new documents Tuesday saying the driver of the 2021 Model 3 sedan had learned several hours before the Sept. 13, 2021, crash that he had lost a scholarship at Florida International University. The school’s main campus is located just west of Miami.

The driver’s friends and family told investigators that he didn’t seem unusually perturbed about the scholarship, according to the NTSB report. But his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, texted her mother shortly before the crash that the driver was upset about the scholarship and that she was trying to make the him feel better.

The crash occurred after the driver accelerated to 90 mph (145 kph) through a Coral Gables intersection to beat a yellow light on a residential street, his speed tripling the 30 mph (49 kph) limit, investigators said. The driver had owned the car for about six days before the crash.

The driver lost control as he cleared the intersection and veered left onto the median, where the Tesla glanced off one large tree before before smashing its passenger’s side door into a second, the NTSB said. The driver never hit the brake, a report said, citing five seconds of data recovered from the car’s severely damaged event recorder.

The crash damaged the Tesla’s high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames, killing the driver and passenger.

Tesla vehicles do not use gasoline that could raise the risk of a big fire after a crash, but the company’s guidance to first responders includes a warning about lithium-ion battery fires. Tesla representatives have said high-speed collisions can result in a fire for any kind of car.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Associated Press

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Marlins try to avoid series sweep against the Nationals

Miami Marlins (59-87, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-94, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-8, 2.43 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (2-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -184, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy