ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres (12 hectares) in Lincoln County, the NTSB said.

The 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot, the agency said. That combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective cathodic protection led to cracking induced by hydrogen at the outer surface, the NTSB said.

Cathodic protection prevents corrosion where the coating has been damaged, according to the agency.

The NTSB said Enbridge’s integrity management program did not accurately assess the pipeline condition or estimate risk, contributing to the accident.

In an emailed statement, Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said the company was “deeply sorry for the impact to the community and to the family who lost a loved one.” He called the findings “a stark reminder” of the importance of safely maintaining and operating the company’s pipelines.

The NTSB issued safety recommendations to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Enbridge Inc. The safety recommendations address topics including incomplete evaluation of risks, incomplete assessment of threats and missed training opportunities.

Barnes said in the statement that the company takes the NTSB recommendations “very seriously” and has “worked diligently to understand the contributing factors to this incident and (has) made tremendous strides to change our procedures, processes and conducted extensive inspections in an effort to make our pipes safer than ever.”

Enbridge pipelines carry about one-quarter of the crude oil produced in North America and one-fifth of the natural gas used in the U.S. Several of its pipelines have been the subjects of lengthy legal and political fights and two of the largest inland oil spills in U.S. history.

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Final report for deadly pipeline explosion in central Kentucky released

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — Three years after a pipeline exploded near Danville, leaving one person dead, federal regulators have released their final report on what caused it. The pipeline exploded in August of 2019, killing one, injuring six, and displacing 75 people from their homes, according to the report.
DANVILLE, KY
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Gas prices drop still further in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped still further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Lincoln County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Junction City, KY
Lincoln County, KY
Crime & Safety
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing

DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Enbridge Inc
The Associated Press

Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, which University of Alaska Fairbanks climate specialist Rick Thoman said is also influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm now is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California. “All this warm air that’s been brought north by this ex-typhoon is basically inducing a chain reaction in the jet stream downstream from Alaska,” he said. “It’s a historic-level storm,” Thoman said of the system steaming toward Alaska. “In 10 years, people will be referring to the September 2022 storm as a benchmark storm.”
ALASKA STATE
WKYT 27

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Airbag control module data from the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, who was Walorski’s district director, showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash on a rural stretch of Indiana 19 near the town of Wakarusa, the office said. “All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway,” the office said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman becomes Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot is a former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to a report by LEX 18, 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery, 30, has been training for three years to pilot the F35A Lightning II, and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, she took her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race’s clear frontrunner. Valentine, a Democrat, spoke in Lake Ozark at the forum sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. She was joined by Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine, but not Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Valentine, 65, is a philanthropist and a retired nurse. She’s also the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chairman and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the family business into the world’s largest brewery. Gussie Busch died in 1989 and the brewery was sold to InBev in 2008. Schmitt has, in news releases, referred to Valentine as “the heiress” and made digs at her family’s wealth. Valentine didn’t back away from it Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy