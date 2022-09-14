ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Govt website tells people to join back of Queen queue ... in California

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

People trying to get in queue to view the Queen's coffin have run into a bit of problem finding it - due to some technical issues with what3words and the UK government's live feed.

People trying to attend the lying-in-state are being directed to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, & Sport (DCMS)'s YouTube page where a live stream of a map of the queue line is shown.

People can use what3words to find the end of the queue on a map as it is updated continuously. What3words is a site where every 3-metre-square of the world has been given a unique combination of three words.

However, at multiple points in the stream, the three words have directed people to random places in the world.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Twitter users said at various points in the day the 3 words took them to Fresno, California, Slough, England, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The line to view the Queen's body is approximately 2.4 miles long according to the DCMS.

People on Twitter joked about the long queue.

"In possibly the most British thing ever, what is undoubtedly going to be the longest queue for anything in history, has its own official Twitter and YouTube feeds #thequeue," Gaz wrote on Twitter.

"A national queue being live tracked on YouTube by the government itself. I've gone past shaking my head and am now just basking in the eccentricity," Ifan tweeted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

People are flogging their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen for £500

Capitalism meets collective grief meets the monarchy latest: people are selling their wristbands from the queue to see the Queen lying in state.Grifters have taken to Ebay to sell the wristbands which are needed to hold people's place in the long lasting queues.A Twitter account has seen one going for as much as £500, while others are soaring past £300 on the platform.But a spokesperson from Ebay said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.” \u201cRespect.\u201d — GrieveWatch (@GrieveWatch) ...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

All the memes and reactions as thousands queue to see the Queen in state at Westminster

Thousands of people are gathering in London to pay their respects to the Queen, with a queue stretching back miles from the late Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Many have been queuing for hours overnight, with some mourners saying they waited up to nine hours to reach the Palace of Westminster. The queue has become a talking point all of its own over the last few days after the Queen’s body was first moved to the hall this week. It’s moving at around 0.5 miles per hour, with the British Film Institute having set up a big screen showing clips from documentaries about...
U.K.
Indy100

The most British thing ever just happened: A queue for The Queue

It's queue-ception. On Friday morning, the British government notified the public that the massive queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin had to be paused for at least six hours due to capacity. Stretching nearly five miles long from the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Park, the end of the queue had a waiting period of 14+ hours. "Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens," the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) wrote. Sign...
U.K.
Indy100

'You disgust me': TalkTV host rages at caller for questioning supporting the Queen

TalkTV host James Whale is not one to hold his tongue during a debate and one heated argument with an anti-monarchist proved that yet again. While hosting his talk radio show this past week, Whale defended the UK's celebration of Queen Elizabeth II and criticized Celtic fans who protested the Queen's death during a match.During a Championship League match on Thursday, Celtic fans unveiled a banner that said "f*** the crown" leading to backlash. Among those who called out the fans for the offensive message was Whale.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut when a caller named Tony defended...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Indy100

21 best memes as TikTok users flood to Twitter following major outage

TikTok is down for loads of people, so what do we do now?TikTok has not confirmed the outage or made a public statement about it yet, but #tiktokdown is trending on Twitter as users share their distress.Meanwhile, DownDetector, which tracks websites, shows that almost 12,000 reports have been issued in the last 24 hours.So understandably, people have done what they do every time a popular social media app is down - find another one to kill time on, make memes, and complain.Here's how people are reacting to the temporary death of TikTok, on Twitter:Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Ant Middleton thinks the UK should be forced to watch the Queen's funeral

Not only should people pay their respects on Monday September 19, but UK residents should be forced to watch the Queen’s funeral – at least, according to Ant Middleton. The TV hard man replied to a post from Nigel Farage, who uploaded a video of the Queen’s coffin being carried into Westminster Hall. “Today is as solemn as anything you could ever see,” Farage captioned the clip. Middleton responded by writing: “Every Brit in the UK (children included) should be obligated to watch the Queens funeral as it will forever be a huge part of British history and further education! Sign...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

If you use GIFs, you're a cringe boomer, says Giphy

It may have been cool to use GIFs in the mid 2000s but now it's not - and that's according to Giphy.Giphy, a database of GIFs that allows users to choose from using keywords, has slowly dwindled in popularity over the years as Gen Z takes over as the primary internet users.What was once a critical part of Tumblr and other online blogs is now used to decipher young internet users from old. And Giphy agrees. The company used this argument in its response to the UK government trying to block a merger with Facebook parent company, Meta. Sign up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

King Charles stopped by man saying 'while we struggle to heat homes we have to pay for your parade'

King Charles III met well-wishers in Cardiff on a tour on Friday but was heckled by one member of the public about the ongoing cost of living crisis and taxpayers' money.The new King was in the Welsh capital as part of his tour visiting the devolved nations, and while one fan gifted His Majesty a pen another person decided to confront him on the issues of the day."While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade," the protester said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThen someone who appeared to be the king's bodyguard...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Digital
Indy100

Elon Musk's college girlfriend makes $165k auctioning items and photos from their relationship

Elon Musk's college girlfriend has ventured into a unique side hustle selling personal memorabilia from their one-year relationship. The auctioned items have racked up $165,000 (£144,000) in the process. Jennifer Gwynne, 48, from South Carolina, was dating the Tesla founder during their time at the University of Pennsylvania, where Musk pursued a double major in physics and in business. Musk broke off the romance when he graduated and moved to California, telling her he couldn't keep in touch over the phone because it seemed like a waste of time, according to Gwynne."We broke up just before he started conquering the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Employment lawyer warns Brits they could be sacked for using BeReal at work

BeReal has taken the social media world by storm, with a staggering 21.6 million monthly active users since its launch in 2020. But now, an employment lawyer has warned Brits they could be fired if they misuse the app at work. Not much thought goes into the two-minute window to post the candid photographs from the front and back camera – and while it all seems like a bit of innocent fun with friends, there are some concerns in the name of confidentiality. If workers unintentionally share information or content from emails, zoom calls or designs, they could face disciplinary...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

Man with striking resemblance to King Charles turns up in queue to see the Queen

Mourners have turned up in their thousands to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, and as the BBC spoke with those in-line, viewers couldn't help but notice a man's striking resemblance to King Charles III.BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt reported live from Westminster where people are queuing to pay their respects as the Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall.With around 750,000 people expected to try to see the Queen and the line 2.6 miles long yesterday, royal fans have shown their dedication, as they queued through the night for their chance to file past the coffin.Sign up to our...
U.K.
Indy100

Channel 5 to air The Emoji Movie while other TV channels broadcast Queen's funeral

With the Queen’s funeral taking place on Monday and most TV channels blocking out their schedules to livestream the ceremony, it’s understandable if some people want to watch something a little bit lighter during the current period of national mourning.The Emoji Movie, however, is not what we – or indeed, many others – had in mind, but it’s being offered on Channel 5 from 11:10am, right when the BBC, ITV and Sky will be airing the funeral service of the late monarch which begins at 11am.The 2017 animated film, which starred James Corden and Patrick Stewart as the hi-5 and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Indy100

The Queen had a gold Wii and loved the bowling game

The Queen once had a gold Wii, and it’s got us feeling both nostalgic and incredibly jealous. As stories and anecdotes from the Queen’s life continue to be shared following her death at the age of 96 last week, it's now emerged that she enjoyed playing on the Nintendo games console. According to the New York Post, the monarch developed a fondness for the Wii after watching Prince William playing the bowling game on Wii Sports. A source told the publication: "She thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in. "She played a simple 10-pin bowling game and by...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Quiz: Are these royal death traditions real or made-up?

It has been 70 years since people of the UK have had to recall the traditions and procedures set in place when a monarch dies but following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people are reminded of the customs used to honor Her Majesty. Some, like the period of mourning or the new sovereign delivering a speech the day of the predecessor's death are well-known traditions.Others, like declaring the day of the funeral a Bank Holiday, are not. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWe've compiled a list of 10 real, and fake, traditions used after The Queen dies....
U.K.
Indy100

Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

A family-run visitor attraction with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia of the Royal Family has said that it has been “a very special and emotional week” talking to people who have come by to pay their respects to the Queen.The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, which was launched in 2012, has numerous memorabilia dedicated to the royal family, including hundreds of books, magazines, photographs and even the Queen’s trusted friend Paddington Bear, which has been added to over the years through donations and the Jeyes family’s personal collection.Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, Georgina Jeyes, 72,...
MUSIC
Indy100

The Wikipedia entry for the Queen's corgis is truly horrifying

If there's one thing people will remember about Queen Elizabeth II it's her love for her pet Corgis.The cute orange-and-white dogs with short legs and a long bodies became a staple of The Queen's personality.Throughout her reign she is said to have owned more than 30 corgis which means there is a lot of history tied to the royal pets. Her love for the dogs may have inspired an entire generation of people to add their own Corgi to their family.But apparently the innocent-looking dogs were not as beloved by some in the Palace.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Clips of time man shot blanks at King Charles resurface online

Following the death of the Queen last week at the age of 96, her eldest son Charles has become the new King.King Charles III is now the new head of state, but the line of succession could have turned out very differently.In 1994, there was an unnerving incident involving Prince Charles during an event in Sydney, Australia. A protestor jumped onto the stage carrying a starting pistol and fired two blank shots toward Charles.On 26 January 1994, 23-year-old university student David Kang fired blank shots in what he said was a protest about the treatment of hundreds of Cambodian asylum...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

What is a catafalque?

The lengthy queue to pay tribute to the late Queen lying-in-state has astonished members of the public, but one peculiar word – catafalque – is also leaving people awestruck.UK searches for the term surged last night, after it was reported a man had been arrested over a “disturbance” at Westminster Hall, where the late monarch’s coffin has been placed for mourners to pay their respects.The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday, with a spokesperson for the UK parliament saying in a statement: “We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved...
U.K.
Indy100

Khaby Lame earns humongous amount per post as most followed star on TikTok

Khaby Lame is TikTok's most-followed star as the ultimate life hack fact-checker, and earns a humongous amount per post as a result of his success, according to financial outlet Fortune.With 149.5m followers, everyone loves Lame's deadpan facial expressions, shrugs and hand gestures as the 22-year-old hilariously shows what we're all thinking.Lame was born in Senegal and immigrated to Italy in 2001 with his parents and three siblings.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHis viral career began when he started making TikToks after he lost his job as a factory worker during the pandemic where his entertaining videos began racking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

11 ways the Queen's funeral bank holiday is stricter than the Covid lockdown

King Charles III declared Monday, 19 September a Bank Holiday so the country may properly mourn Queen Elizabeth II.This means banks, schools, and the UK government will close so people may pay their respects to the Queen. It also means individual businesses are allowed to close.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFrom bike racks to hospitals, many are finding a lot of businesses are unexpectedly closing, far more than during Covid. \u201cdoes anyone know if the sea will be closed for the Queens funeral?\u201d — fat lad \ud83c\udf08 NHS (@fat lad...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy