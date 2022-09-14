Govt website tells people to join back of Queen queue ... in California

People trying to get in queue to view the Queen's coffin have run into a bit of problem finding it - due to some technical issues with what3words and the UK government's live feed.

People trying to attend the lying-in-state are being directed to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, & Sport (DCMS)'s YouTube page where a live stream of a map of the queue line is shown.

People can use what3words to find the end of the queue on a map as it is updated continuously. What3words is a site where every 3-metre-square of the world has been given a unique combination of three words.

However, at multiple points in the stream, the three words have directed people to random places in the world.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Twitter users said at various points in the day the 3 words took them to Fresno, California, Slough, England, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The line to view the Queen's body is approximately 2.4 miles long according to the DCMS.

People on Twitter joked about the long queue.

"In possibly the most British thing ever, what is undoubtedly going to be the longest queue for anything in history, has its own official Twitter and YouTube feeds #thequeue," Gaz wrote on Twitter.

"A national queue being live tracked on YouTube by the government itself. I've gone past shaking my head and am now just basking in the eccentricity," Ifan tweeted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

