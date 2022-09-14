ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Lockdown lifted at Sharyland HS and central administration

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mW3Nm_0hvTnJuM00

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland ISD has updated the status of the lockdown at Sharyland High School.

4:14 p.m.

ValleyCentral spoke with Mission PD public information officer Art Flores.

Flores stated that a call came in at 1:38 p.m. regarding a student “joking” about having a gun. PD responded within a minute of the call.

Mission PD covered all perimeters of the school and pinpointed the student.

The student was taken into custody.

3:01 p.m.

Sharyland ISD announced the lockdown has been lifted at Sharyland High School, SA3 and Sharyland Central Administration.

Students may be picked up at the pick-up line. Individuals picking up students are asked to remain in their vehicles when picking up students.

Bus transportation and routes will run regularly.

Law enforcement is still active on the scene.

2:23 p.m.

Sharyland High School and Sharyland Central Administration are currently in lockdown.

Stated on a Sharyland ISD Facebook post, the district encourages individuals to check their email, social media pages and remind messages for more information.

The school district will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD begins online community for alumni

MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
MISSION, TX
goutrgv.com

Vaqueros Clean Up Campuses, Volunteer at Food Bank on Champions Serve Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – At 8:30 on a humid Friday morning, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Edinburg campus looked pretty desolate – until one ventured to the Student Union. There, over 150 student-athletes representing UTRGV's baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's track & field/cross country teams, along with coaches and staff, gathered before cleaning up campus as part of the Vaqueros' Champions Serve Day.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

New officers sworn in to Donna ISD Police Department

The Donna Independent School district is expanding its police force. Six police officers were sworn in to the Donna ISD Police Department Thursday, bringing the district's total number of officers to 27. “Safety was our priority,” Donna ISD interim police Chief Domingo Aguirre said. “That is something that over the...
DONNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Sports
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
Local
Texas Education
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool

HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
LA FERIA, TX
KRGV

STC and UTRGV sign joint admission agreement

A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Rio Grande Valley was signed Wednesday. The new agreement, called 'joint admission agreement', will make it easier for students to get their degrees. Students can apply to both schools with just one admission application. If a prospective student applies...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

STC creates resources for future dual credit faculty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas College Dual Credit Programs held a “Prepare to Become a Dual Credit Faculty” workshop. The college’s media releases said the workshop brought together more than 60 educators from 21 partnering school districts looking to begin the rigorous application process. “Through this unique collaboration, we have developed this workshop […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Highschool#Sharyland Isd#Sharyland High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack

UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Dolores Huerta and Beto to hold event in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be in Brownsville Saturday as part of the Juntos Se Puede tour. The event will include live music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1010 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
ValleyCentral

SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football: Week 4

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fourth week of the high school football season. The undefeated Edinburg Vela Sabercats will face off this week against the 1-2 McAllen Memorial Mustangs. This week will also featured a matchup between another undefeated team, as the 3-0 PSJA North […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Sept. 15 HS Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games in the Rio Grande Valley. In District 15-5A Division I play, Vela hammered McAllen Memorial 63-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs are now 1-3. Final Scores: Vela 63, McAllen Memorial […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day.  Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border crossing delays causes frustration in community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy