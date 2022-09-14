ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Two new colorful murals appear in North Tonawanda

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clwoI_0hvTnI1d00

Artist Matt Duquette's new mural is on the side of Pulp 716 in North Tonawanda. It features a one-eyed sea monster. Matt says "I'm a commercial artist, so I'm usually painting something smaller-on the computer so it's a great experience to do something this large."

Audra Linsner's mural is just down the street inside the Project Pride Alleyway. Audra says "It's kind of a collage of all sorts of elements that make North Tonawanda where it is."

The murals were commissioned by the Lumber City Development Corporation through the New York Main Street grant according to the non-profit organization's Executive Director Laura Wilson. She says "We recently made a lot of walkability enhancements to our downtown with the crosswalks and the bump outs and this (the murals) just amplifies that and gets people out to visit our small businesses and our waterfront."

Matt says he's never created a monster on a mural before and adds "Whether you understand all the references or not, I wanted to create something that would make people stop and smile."

Audra says "For a place with as rich a history as North Tonawanda, it was important to make (the mural) feel classic, but modern enough to celebrate the work that's gone into making it such a great area."

Comments / 3

Related
2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Coffee & Stone Café plans North Tonawanda site on Webster

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coffee & Stone Café is planning a September opening in North Tonawanda in space vacated late last year by Spot Coffee. The coffee shop at 54 Webster St., across from the Riviera Theatre, will fill a void on the block left with the departure of Spot in February 2021 as well as the closure later that year of Lou’s Restaurant at 73 Webster.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
North Tonawanda, NY
Entertainment
City
North Tonawanda, NY
North Tonawanda, NY
Government
erienewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Search called off for person potentially hit by train

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#The New York Main Street
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Ultimate Buffalo Fall Bucket List

Temperature drops and Bills Mafia madness aren’t the only changes fall brings. With autumn comes a whole new list of fun things to do around Buffalo and Western New York. From leaf peeping, pumpkin patching, and apple picking to frights, pumpkin spice and fall bites, there’s so much to do before the snow flies! Here are some must do activities to add to your Buffalo bucket list this fall:
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘Touch a Truck’ event held in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County emergency vehicles were rolled out for a big display on Friday. The lights were flashing for the “Touch a Truck” event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster. The family friendly event lets children get up close, touch, and learn more about the trucks. Officials say this helps connect young […]
LANCASTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Six-year-old girl surprised with bedroom makeover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of childhood cancer awareness month, two local organizations teamed up to give a little girl the surprise of a lifetime. It was a magical sight to see for six-year-old Shea, as the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces gave her bedroom a huge makeover. Shea is battling optic pathway […]
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
EAST AURORA, NY
The Batavian

Photo: Lost dog on Wortendyke Road

This dog is apparently lost in the area of Route 33, near the corner of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The reader who submitted the picture said Sheriff's deputies were unable to catch it last night and it's still loose in the area this morning.
BATAVIA, NY
wnypapers.com

Kinney looks to improve Lewiston waterfront properties

The success of John Kinney’s waterfront business – and that of his tenant – has resulted in a need for upgrades to his three properties. So said the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours operating partner/president on Monday, as he presented the Village of Lewiston with plans to improve 115 S. Water St. (home of WJBT and the Griffon Brewery & Gastropub), 125 S. First St. (a multifamily residential property), and 65 Center St. (formerly the Trafford Mansion and “Bucket of Blood”).
LEWISTON, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy