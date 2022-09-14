Read full article on original website
Related
NJ reports 1,115 COVID cases, four deaths. 7-day average slightly increases.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths, as the seven-day average slightly increased. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,463, a 12% jump from a week ago and a 25% decrease from a month ago. The rate...
Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion
At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
These are the side effects to expect from omicron-targeted COVID booster shots
The omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots have arrived at pharmacies across the country and in New Jersey. You’re probably wondering if there are side effects from these shots and if the side effects differ from those of earlier boosters and COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s what you need to know. The...
Jersey City mayor: New Jersey must invest more in its electric vehicle rebate program | Opinion
Electric vehicles (EVs) get us where we need to go — literally, in terms of our physical destination, and strategically, as New Jersey invests in mitigating the severe public and environmental health dangers of climate change. But the speed at which the state is switching to EVs must continually ramp up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
Here’s what Murphy said about latest deal on N.J. public worker health benefits
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he doesn’t want big health insurance premium increases for public workers to “become an annual event” and called a last-minute move to ease a bit of the pain for some of those workers “a fair deal.”. A New Jersey health...
Worried about COVID learning loss? Don’t be, Gov. Murphy is on the case | Sheneman
In the wake of new studies outlining the devastating effects of the pandemic on education, the governor has formulated a comprehensive plan to address the huge gaps that have opened up in the education system. Now, he hasn’t detailed that plan or even hinted at what it might entail, but he assures us that the plan is plan-tastic and you should probably mind your own business.
A call for nominations for Top Workplaces 2023
The gold badge of approval given by Top Workplaces carries plenty of prestige, sending the message that a company cares for and values its employees, which in turn helps to attract and retain the best and the brightest, while building brand name among customers and consumers. The nominating process for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.
Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurses at this N.J. hospital say they wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility
More than half of the union nurses at a New Jersey hospital wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility. An overwhelming majority said the hospital is an unsafe working environment. And the nurses say they frequently face crushing workloads that put “patients and staff at risk.”
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Wegmans shuts down self-checkout app to fight shoplifting
Wegmans, the well-known supermarket chain, has decided to put an end to its self-checkout app Wegmans SCAN. The grocery chain discontinued the app on Sunday, Sept. 18. Customers were able to scan, bag and pay for groceries through the app to skip checkout lines altogether. “Unfortunately, the losses we are...
Ex-N.J. Olympian found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting speaks out on ‘48 Hours’
A New Jersey Olympic equestrian who was found not guilty by reason of insanity of shooting his trainee at a posh Long Valley farm will appear on “48 Hours” Saturday night. Michael Barisone, an Olympic equestrian and renowned coach, shot Lauren Kanarek, an up-and-coming dressage rider, and attempted to shoot her boyfriend, Robert Goodwin, on Barisone’s farm after what he said was months of psychological torture by Kanarek.
Cops arrest 2 teens after several vehicle break-ins as N.J. officials grapple with surge in car thefts
Lawrence Township police officers arrested two teens early Saturday, one armed with a handgun, after observing several vehicle break-ins in the Society Hill South neighborhood, officials said in a statement. Police arrested Omari Cartwright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile around 3:00 a.m. after observing the teens walking near Wittenborn Drive...
18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
Football recap: Arch Bishop Stepinac over No. 12 DePaul - Battle for the Bridge
Dez Jones had eight receptions, totaling 127 yards for DePaul, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, which lost 24-3 to Archbishop Stepinac of New York at the Battle for the Bridge at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. DePaul (0-3) took a 3-0 lead with Luke Monteyne’s 25-yard field goal, 3:47...
What channel is the Giants game on today? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 2 game vs. Panthers
The Carolina Panthers face New York Giants in a regular season game on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (9/18/22) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. Out-of-market fans can watch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket. Check whether the game is playing in your market here.
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0