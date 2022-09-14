Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DeSantis vows Florida will transport more migrants from border to other states
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he intends to use "every penny" of the $12 million his state budgeted to relocate migrants and set the expectation for buses and "likely more" flights full of migrants paid for by the state. "These are just the beginning efforts," the Republican governor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DeSantis gets standing ovation from GOP voters after flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Kansas on Sunday, gave every indication he intends to capitalize on the latest wave of attention that has followed from him sending migrants to Massachusetts last week. "This is a crisis. It's now getting a little bit more attention," DeSantis said, earning a standing...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Valley to go gold for Super Cooper
Friday night, Chenango Valley Football and members around the community will be wearing gold in honor of "Super" Cooper Busch. The idea started with a Chenango Valley teen and with the help of the non-profit organization Super Cooper Saves the Day, the word spread, and it has become an event to be held on Friday night at the Chenango Valley football game.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Section IV Football: Owego Rolls Past Chenango Valley
The Chenango Valley Warriors welcomed the Owego Indians for a Friday night matchup. The Warriors were unable to muster more than 13 points, as the Indians took care of business with a 29-13 victory, earning their first win of the season. Check out the highlights above!
Comments / 0