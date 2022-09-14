ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango Valley to go gold for Super Cooper

Friday night, Chenango Valley Football and members around the community will be wearing gold in honor of "Super" Cooper Busch. The idea started with a Chenango Valley teen and with the help of the non-profit organization Super Cooper Saves the Day, the word spread, and it has become an event to be held on Friday night at the Chenango Valley football game.
CHENANGO, NY
Section IV Football: Owego Rolls Past Chenango Valley

The Chenango Valley Warriors welcomed the Owego Indians for a Friday night matchup. The Warriors were unable to muster more than 13 points, as the Indians took care of business with a 29-13 victory, earning their first win of the season. Check out the highlights above!
CHENANGO, NY

