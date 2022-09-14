Read full article on original website
KTUL
Sanders’ 4 TD passes help No. 8 Oklahoma St. top UAPB 63-7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday. Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13...
KTUL
Tulsa cruises to 54-17 over Jacksonville State
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Of Tulsa's first seven possessions, they scored on six and made their way to a 54-17 victory against Jacksonville State Saturday night. The team showed up and played one of their best scoring games yet in front of over 17,000 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
KTUL
Verdigris' offense keeps rolling, defeat Beggs 40-6
TULSA, Okla. — Verdigris continued their red hot start to the season with a 40-6 win over Beggs. They now move to 3-0, while averaging over 43 points per game. The Cardinals are led by head coach Travis East, who had high praise for his backfield led by Reese Roller and Mason Mittasch.
KTUL
KTUL
Rogers rolls over East Central in 28-0 shutout
TULSA, Okla. — Rogers posted a 28 point shutout over East Central during their homecoming game tonight. Head Coach Levy Adcock led the Ropers to a 14 point first half, while limiting the Cardinals' opportunities on defense. Up next, the Ropers will face Bishop Kelley at home.
KTUL
City of Tulsa to foot $100,000 PGA Championship security bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
KTUL
Sand Springs remembers crash victims at Friday's football game
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs remembered the three students killed and two others recovering from a terrible car crash before Friday night's football game. Police identified the victims as Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner and Kylee Weaver. Police said. “Well I came down here because I know that one...
KTUL
Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
KTUL
Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
KTUL
Tulsans gather for second annual Spark Summit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of thinkers and doers gathered in Tulsa Saturday for the second annual Spark Summit. It's not just a music festival, not just a tech showcase, not just an art exhibit. It's all of those things and more combined. It's also two events in...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
KTUL
Bud Ford previews new movie "The Woman King" that is out now
"THE WOMAN KING" IS PLAYING TODAY AT THE CIRCLE CINEMA, WITH SCREENINGS AT 11:30AM, 2:20 AND 7:30PM. IT'S ALSO SHOWING AT ALL AMC THEATERS, CINERGY TULSA, CINEMARK AND ETON SQUARE THEATERS.
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
KTUL
Greenwood Gallery closes its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Gallery closed its doors Saturday, but owner Queen Alexander tells us it's not the end. She said it's the beginning of a new journey as she plans to take the story and art of Greenwood on the road. Alexander plans to take the...
KTUL
Super-Dodger: Scientists want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19, NewsChannel 8's sister station in Ohio reports. Some researchers are referring to people who have not caught COVID-19 in the last two years as "super-dodgers." "I've been exposed a lot over the last...
KTUL
Tulsa unveils first brand-new fire station in 15 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa opened its first brand-new fire station since 2006 on Saturday. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker was thrilled by the large turnout for the 8:45 a.m. ceremony. “What a great day,” he exclaimed. “There’s never been this many people in a parking...
KTUL
Dreamland Festival, Spark Summit happening all weekend in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A combination music festival and tech/art summit are happening all weekend in downtown Tulsa. The Dreamland Festival and Spark Summit is open to the public and will bring live performances, art installations, and forward-thinking conversations starting Friday in the Tulsa Arts District. Almost 100 musicians...
KTUL
Marking six years since deadly shooting of Terence Crutcher
TULSA, Okla. — The Crutcher family marked the six-year anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death with a moment of silence. Terence Crutcher was 40 when a now-former Tulsa Police officer shot him. Police said he was unarmed, and video showed his hands were up. A toxicology report shows PCP was...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man who allegedly vandalized Ike's Chili
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke out the window's at Ike's Chili in late August. On Aug. 26 a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking out the window at Ike's Chili in midtown Tulsa. Detectives say that man has...
KTUL
Scotfest kicks off in Broken Arrow for 2022 festival
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scotfest, Green Country's annual Scottish and Irish festival, kicks off tonight at Broken Arrow's Events Park. Organizers say the festival is an authentic celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture that's been primarily modeled after the 180-year-old Lonach Gathering and the over 190-year-old Braemar Gathering in Scotland.
