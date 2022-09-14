ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Jeans#Designer Denim#Target#Tiktok#The Wild Fable Women
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot

She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
BHG

Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
POPSUGAR

Reggaeton Con La Gata's Katelina Eccleston Gives Black Latinxs Their Flowers

Reggaeton has gained worldwide popularity within two decades. From Billboard to Rolling Stone, headlines have centered chart-topping artists like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin, often aligning their meteoric success with the musical genre's defining moments. However, a majority of mainstream framing of reggaeton, or reguetón — an umbrella term that's grown to include genres like reggae en español, dembow, perreo, Latin trap, and more — veers from its Black origins. And when women and femmes are spotlighted in the largely cis-hetero, men-dominated industry, they're typically white, mestizx, or light skinned, which is an apparent reminder of how racism, colorism, gender, and queerphobia collide in the Latinx community.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

"Victoria's Secret" Singer Jax on How a Babysitting Gig Helped Catapult Her to Chart-Topper

Content warning: this post discusses eating disorders. It's highly unlikely you haven't yet heard TikTok sensation Jax's latest earworm, "Victoria's Secret." The punk-pop tune is currently dominating the charts, all while delivering an ever-important message of body positivity. Inspired by her own struggle with an eating disorder, the song (Jax's fourth release with Atlantic Records) has become the soundtrack to countless diverse stories all over social media. The award-winning singer-songwriter has 11.9 million followers (and counting) on TikTok alone and constantly uses her platform for good, elevating marginalized voices by reposting and highlighting videos from people of all shapes and sizes.
TV & VIDEOS
Motherly

Birth flowers by month and their special meanings

Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

No wonder she looked so great! La Brea star Natalie Zea was given a glam makeover by Angelina Jolie's fashion expert as she stunned in pink while presenting at the Emmys

Blonde bombshell Natalie Zea stunned as she showed up to her first ever Emmy Awards on Monday evening. That's because the actress got a do-over by Angelina Jolie's expert stylist Jen Rade, who has delivered some of the Oscar-winner's top red carpet looks. The Texas-born Zea was as a solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Ciara's Mullet Is Decidedly '70s

Ciara attended the Tom Ford spring/summer '23 show at New York Fashion Week, and her mullet haircut combined glamour and "teenage dirtbag" energy in the best way. The singer sat front row at the show with her new hairstyle acting as the cherry on top of her retro, rock-star-chic three-piece suit. The cut had all of the best elements of a traditional mullet — like the piecey bangs and a short-to-long silhouette — but instead of it tapering off toward the back of the neck, Ciara's version kept its volume. She even added curls throughout the entirety of her head to up the glam factor.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy